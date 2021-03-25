1h ago

Prophet Muhammad's image in UK classroom sparks protest

Kayleen Morgan

A state high school in northern England apologised Thursday and suspended a teacher as a chanting crowd denounced the use of an image of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

The incident at the school in West Yorkshire, which has a large Muslim community, came after a teacher in France was murdered in October by a radical Chechen teenager for showing cartoons of the prophet to students during a lesson on free speech.

Sky News said the image shown at Batley Grammar School was taken from the same series of cartoons first published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose Paris office was attacked in 2015 by Islamic extremists, leaving 12 people dead.

"The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a recent religious studies lesson," school principal Gary Kibble said in a televised statement.

"The member of staff has also related their most sincere apologies," he said.

"It's important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs. This must be done in a respectful, sensitive way."

Around two dozen protestors, mainly men in hooded tops, had gathered outside the school gates to demand resignations following the class, which reportedly took place on Monday.


