1h ago

add bookmark

Protester throws stones at Canada's Trudeau at campaign stop

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images
  • A protestor threw stones at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is seeking a third term in office.
  • Members of his security and journalists were also reportedly struck.
  • No one was injured.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking a third term in office in snap elections later this month, has repeatedly faced off against angry protesters on the campaign trail. And now, one has even thrown stones at him.

The incident happened on Monday as the Liberal Party leader was leaving an event at a microbrewery in London, a city southwest of Toronto in Ontario province. Someone in the crowd threw what appeared to be a handful of gravel at the prime minister, TV images showed.

Trudeau, members of his security detail and journalists were reportedly struck. No one was injured.

The incident drew condemnation from Trudeau's main rival, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

Trudeau - who has slipped in the polls and is now in a statistical dead heat with O'Toole - has faced off on several recent occasions with what he described as "anti-vaxxer mobs" angry with his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Protesters enraged over proposed mandatory coronavirus vaccines and other crisis measures have shouted racial and misogynist slurs at his entourage.

Last week, he was forced to cancel an event over security concerns.

"Yes, there is a small fringe element in this country that is angry, that doesn't believe in science, that is lashing out with racist, misogynistic attacks," Trudeau said at a campaign stop.

"But Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians, are not represented by them, and I know will not allow those voices, those special interest groups, those protesters - I don't even want to call them protesters, those anti-vaxxer mobs - to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
justin trudeaucanada
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 704 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2455 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 749 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,796.11
-1.5%
Silver
24.28
-1.7%
Palladium
2,378.50
-1.5%
Platinum
1,004.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,341
+0.5%
All Share
66,515
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,022
+0.2%
Industrial 25
85,215
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,118
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

3h ago

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

3h ago

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo