Protester wearing 'Auschwitz' t-shirt-wearing during storm at US Capitol arrested

A US Capitol rioter seen wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" T-shirt taunting Jews over the Nazi death camp was arrested Wednesday, the FBI said.

The FBI Norfolk Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Virginia, they confirmed.

Packer was charged with violent or disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and illegally entering the Capitol building, according to court documents.

Pictures of Packer wearing the T-shirt sparked anger and dismay throughout the Jewish community. Auschwitz was part of a vast network of death and concentration camps across Europe set up as part of Adolf Hitler's "Final Solution" of genocide targeting millions of European Jews.

The Nazis killed 1.1 million people at the Auschwitz camp alone.

Packer's T-shirt also carried the phrase "Work Brings Freedom," the taunting phrase posted over the Auschwitz gates in the 1940s.

The Norfolk FBI said that another suspect in the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, Douglas Allen Sweet of Grimstead, Virginia, was arrested as well on Wednesday.

