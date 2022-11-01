Protesters block Brazil roads for second day after Bolsonaro election loss

Protests in support of defeated Brazil ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro entered their second day on Tuesday.

Truckers and other protesters blocked highways.

Bolsonaro lost the presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but is yet to acknowledge the result.

Truckers and other protesters on Tuesday blocked highways for a second day in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to accept his election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The country's Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported more than 250 total or partial blockages in at least 23 of Brazil's 27 states.

On Monday night, protests blocked roads outside Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, the country's main international hub, and several flights were cancelled, local media reported. These protests have since been dispersed.

Key routes in other cities such as Rio de Janeiro, were also blocked.

A banner reading "Lula No!" hung off a bridge in Sao Paulo.

READ | Brazil's Bolsonaro still silent on election loss to Lula

"I hope that I can go back home," said 62-year-old real estate agent Rosangela Senna at a bus station in Sao Paulo, where she was unable to take her bus back to Rio.

"I could afford to pay for a day to sleep in a hotel here but many people had to wait right here at the bus station."

Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat more than 36 hours after official results showed Lula had won the presidential election by only 1.8 percentage points.

The victory was recognised by several Bolsonaro allies and leaders the world over.



The state with the most roadblocks was southern Santa Catarina where almost 70 percent of voters backed Bolsonaro.

A Supreme Court judge on Monday night ordered the "immediate clearing of highways and public roads," in a statement.

The court ordered the PRF to take "all measures" needed to free the roads, threatening to fine or imprison its director for "disobedience" if the order was not carried out.

Traffic police chief Silvinei Vasques came under fire for posting an Instagram story on election day urging Brazilians to vote for Bolsonaro.



