53m ago

add bookmark

Protesters clash with police in southern Chinese megacity

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Protesters demanding an end to China's strict Covid-19 measures clashed with police in the city of Guangzhou.  
  • China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother demonstrations across the country.
  • China has seen a recent rise in Covid-19 cases. 

Protesters clashed with police in the southern Chinese megacity of Guangzhou overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday, according to witnesses and footage, part of a wave of demonstrations across the country triggered by Covid restrictions.

Security personnel in hazmat suits formed ranks shoulder-to-shoulder, taking cover under see-through riot shields, to make their way down a street in the southern city's Haizhu district as glass smashed around them, videos posted on social media showed.

In the footage - geolocated by AFP - people could be heard screaming and shouting, as orange and blue barricades were pictured strewn across the ground.

People are seen throwing objects at the police, and later nearly a dozen men are filmed being taken away with their hands bound with cable ties.

A Guangzhou resident surnamed Chen told AFP on Wednesday that he witnessed around 100 police officers converge on Houjiao village in Haizhu district and arrest at least three men on Tuesday night.

READ | China moves to curb rare, nationwide protests

China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother protests across the country, as frustration over heavy-handed Covid rules bubbled after a fire in a locked down building in Urumqi in the northwestern Xinjiang region killed 10 people last week.

Haizhu, a district with more than 1.8 million people, has been the source of the bulk of Guangzhou's Covid-19 cases. Much of the area has been under lockdown since late October.

Earlier in November, protesters in Haizhu had crashed through lockdown barriers and marched onto streets in a rare outburst of public anger against Covid restrictions.

Videos of that protest circulated on social media on November 14, and verified by AFP, showed hundreds of people taking to the street in Haizhu. Some tore down barriers set up to keep locked-down residents from leaving their homes.

'Trembling and crying'

Meanwhile, videos published on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Tuesday night showed long lines of traffic as residents rushed to leave the neighbouring Tianhe district.

One student who was told to leave her college dormitory said on Weibo: 

I used to think this would be the happiest time of my life... Now I receive an emergency notification at 1:00 am, I end up trembling and crying in the corridor at 2:00 am, and I watch my classmates flee with suitcases at 3:00 am. At 4:00 am, I sit alone on my suitcase and cry, waiting for my parents to come...

"At 5:00 am, I finally got in the car and escaped from this man-eating place. I used to say that this land is kind ... now it's like hell," the writer who uses the pseudonym Ludao Lizi said on a verified Weibo account.

Zhang Yi, a spokesperson for the Guangzhou National Health Commission on Tuesday said "the epidemic in Tianhe District is developing rapidly, and the risk of social transmission continues to increase".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinaguangzhouprotestcoronavirus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
32% - 3669 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
14% - 1641 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 6044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.95
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,761.82
+0.7%
Silver
21.50
+1.2%
Palladium
1,888.00
+2.6%
Platinum
1,019.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
83.03
-0.2%
Top 40
67,992
+1.8%
All Share
74,306
+1.6%
Resource 10
73,040
+2.3%
Industrial 25
89,643
+1.8%
Financial 15
16,248
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo