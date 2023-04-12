35m ago

Protesters detained as Emmanuel Macron visits Amsterdam university

French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
Chesnot/Getty Images

Dutch police arrested two protesters who ran towards French President Emmanuel Macron outside Amsterdam University on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, in a fresh disturbance during Macron's state visit.

"For the honour of the workers and a better world - even if Macron doesn't like it, we are here," one protester chanted as he was pinned down by several security officials, TV footage showed.

The protester ran towards Macron and was tackled to the ground, knocking over a man in uniform, according to images on social media.

The incident happened just after the French president had got out of a limousine with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and was being greeted by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

"We arrested two protesters for running towards the president. For disturbing public order and threatening," Amsterdam police spokesperson Lex van Liebergen told AFP.

"It was a man and a woman, protesters. One of them had a banner."

There was a separate small group of demonstrators but it was not clear if they were linked to the arrested protesters, she added.

It was the second such disruption in two days after protesters heckled Macron as he gave a speech on European sovereignty at a theatre in The Hague on Tuesday.


