Protesters sue Kenosha claiming arrests, curfew violate US constitution

  • Four people arrested in Kenosha have sued the city over their arrests.
  • They argue that it violates the US constitution.
  • The lawsuit comes as US President Donald Trump visited the area.

Four people arrested for curfew violations while protesting the shooting of a black man by a white policeman in Kenosha, Wisconsin sued the city and county governments on Tuesday, claiming they were denied free speech rights guaranteed by the US constitution.

READ | US on brink as vigilantes, guns and hate stoke fears ahead of election

The plaintiffs argue that more than 150 people protesting the shooting have been taken into custody while pro-police demonstrators have been allowed to freely take to the streets, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

"In Kenosha, there are two sets of laws - one that applies to those who protest police brutality and racism, and another for those who support the police," the plaintiffs argue in their complaint, which seeks a temporary restraining order until the litigation can be heard in court.

A resident shows her support for demonstrators mar
A resident shows her support for demonstrators marching through the streets against police brutality following US President Donald Trump's visit.
Demonstrators take to the streets to march against
Demonstrators take to the streets to march against police brutality.
A protester scuffles with a Trump supporter (R) in
A protester scuffles with a Trump supporter (R) in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Members of the National Guards wait inside the Ken
Members of the National Guards wait inside the Kenosha County Court House building after US President Donald Trump's visit.

Reuters could not reach city and county officials for comment after business hours.

Kenosha has been the scene of sometimes violent protests after video footage surfaced showing a police officer shooting Jacob Blake, 29, multiple times in the back.

Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down and the officer, Rusten Sheskey, was placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

The protesters claim in their lawsuit that police were using the curfew to prevent them from taking part in constitutionally protected activity.

The plaintiffs also say police are selectively enforcing the curfew by not arresting pro-police demonstrators, a violation of equal protection under the law guaranteed by the constitution.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, was filed on the same day that US President Donald Trump visited Kenosha over the objections of some local officials.

