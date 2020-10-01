1h ago

add bookmark

Proud Boys member, who pointed gun, arrested in Portland

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A supporter of the right-wing Proud Boys group was arrested early on Wednesday.
  • The arrest of Alan Swinney, 50, came hours after US President Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential debate told the Proud Boys to "stand back and standby".
  • Swinney is being held in the Multnomah County jail on 12 charges, including assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

A supporter of the right-wing Proud Boys group who was indicted for pointing a firearm and firing a paintball gun at anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, was arrested early on Wednesday, according to a county prosecutor.

The arrest of Alan Swinney, 50, came hours after US President Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential debate told the Proud Boys to "stand back and standby" when asked if "white supremacists and militia groups" should stand down after confrontations with anti-racism protesters in US cities.

Swinney, who has "Proud Boy" tattooed on his right arm, was indicted on 11 September for allegedly spraying mace, causing physical harm with a paintball gun and pointing a revolver during demonstrations in Portland on 15 August and 22 August, according to court documents.

Swinney is being held in the Multnomah County jail on 12 charges, including assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement by the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

The self-declared "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys gathered nearly 1 000 supporters in Portland on Saturday in a rally that sought to counter four months of sustained protests against racism and police brutality, some of which have ended in violence.

The men-only Proud Boys group describes itself as a fraternal organisation that is “anti-political correctness,” but the Southern Poverty Law Centre classifies it as a hate group, citing the members' anti-Muslim and misogynist rhetoric.

Separately, the sheriff of Multnomah County denied Trump’s claim in Tuesday night’s debate that he supported the president, who has repeatedly attacked the Democratic leadership of Portland, a city he termed an "anarchist jurisdiction".

“I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him,” Sheriff Mike Reese tweeted.

“Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland.”

Related Links
Police declare riot as Portland protesters set fires, attack govt offices
Trump says fed agents to stay in Portland until police 'cleanup'
US: Growing criticism for Trump's 'abuse of power' in Portland
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 1949 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 10160 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.61
(+0.66)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(+1.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(+0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.92
(+0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.74)
Gold
1893.94
(+0.34)
Silver
23.54
(+0.87)
Platinum
896.00
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2304.79
(+0.58)
All Share
54303.40
(+0.07)
Top 40
50098.01
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10135.19
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
73311.39
(+0.17)
Resource 10
53299.12
(-0.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo