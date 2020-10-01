Proud Boys member, who pointed gun, arrested in Portland

A supporter of the right-wing Proud Boys group was arrested early on Wednesday.

A supporter of the right-wing Proud Boys group who was indicted for pointing a firearm and firing a paintball gun at anti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon, was arrested early on Wednesday, according to a county prosecutor.

The arrest of Alan Swinney, 50, came hours after US President Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential debate told the Proud Boys to "stand back and standby" when asked if "white supremacists and militia groups" should stand down after confrontations with anti-racism protesters in US cities.

Swinney, who has "Proud Boy" tattooed on his right arm, was indicted on 11 September for allegedly spraying mace, causing physical harm with a paintball gun and pointing a revolver during demonstrations in Portland on 15 August and 22 August, according to court documents.

Swinney is being held in the Multnomah County jail on 12 charges, including assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement by the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

The self-declared "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys gathered nearly 1 000 supporters in Portland on Saturday in a rally that sought to counter four months of sustained protests against racism and police brutality, some of which have ended in violence.

The men-only Proud Boys group describes itself as a fraternal organisation that is “anti-political correctness,” but the Southern Poverty Law Centre classifies it as a hate group, citing the members' anti-Muslim and misogynist rhetoric.

Separately, the sheriff of Multnomah County denied Trump’s claim in Tuesday night’s debate that he supported the president, who has repeatedly attacked the Democratic leadership of Portland, a city he termed an "anarchist jurisdiction".

“I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him,” Sheriff Mike Reese tweeted.

In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the “Portland Sheriff” supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him. — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020

“Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland.”