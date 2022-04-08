23m ago

Proud Boys senior member to plead guilty to US Capitol riot charges

A member of the Proud Boys guards the front stage as another member of the proud boys gives a speech during a rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 2020.
A leader of the far-right Proud Boys is expected to plea guilty on Friday to charges related to the attack on the US Capitol, according to a court filing, a victory for prosecutors that could bolster their cases against members of the group.

A plea hearing for Charles Donohoe, the leader of the group's North Carolina chapter at the time of the Capitol attack, is scheduled for 11:00. The court papers did not make clear exactly what charges he would plead guilty to.

Donohue, 34, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiring to impede federal officers protecting the Capitol on 6 January, 2021, and obstructing an official proceeding, among other charges. He has been in custody since last year.

Donald Trump's supporters stormed the seat of Congress that day in a bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

ALSO READ | Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

Donohue and other Proud Boys were videotaped leading a crowd toward the Capitol during the riot. In court filings, the US Department of Justice said they helped lead the break in of the Capitol. The men dispute the charges.

"Mr. Donohoe is charged with interfering in the nation's peaceful transfer of power," Kelly said during a court hearing in June, adding that the charges are "gravely serious matters that favour detention."

An indictment unsealed last month alleged that Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was deeply involved in recruiting members of the group and directing their actions in the days prior to the 6 January attack.

Tarrio's attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf during a virtual hearing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.


Read more on:
uscapitol attack
