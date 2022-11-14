1h ago

Public executions, stonings, floggings - Afghan leader orders full implementation of Islamic law

  • Afghanistan's Hibatullah Akhundzada orders strict implementation of Islamic law.
  • This includes public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves.
  • Rights for women have regressed under Taliban rule.

Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully implement aspects of Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs for thieves, the Taliban's chief spokesperson said.

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late on Sunday that the "obligatory" command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges.

Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, rules by decree from Kandahar, the movement's birthplace and spiritual heartland.

READ | Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

The Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996-2001, but have gradually clamped down on rights and freedoms.

"Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists," Mujahid quoted Akhundzada as saying.

"Those files in which all the sharia (Islamic law) conditions of hudud and qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement."

He added:

This is the ruling of sharia, and my command, which is obligatory.

Mujahid was not available Monday to expand on his tweet.

Hudud refers to offences which, under Islamic law, certain types of punishment are mandated, while qisas translates as "retaliation in kind" - effectively an eye for an eye.

Hudud crimes include adultery - and falsely accusing someone of it - drinking alcohol, theft, kidnapping and highway robbery, apostasy and rebellion.

Qisas covers murder and deliberate injury, among other things, but also allows for the families of victims to accept compensation in lieu of punishment.

Members of the Taliban sit next to the tomb of lat
Members of the Taliban sit next to the tomb of late Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Omar, at Omarzo in Suri district of Zabul province.

Islamic scholars say crimes leading to hudud punishment require a very high degree of proof, including - in the case of adultery - confession, or being witnessed by four adult male Muslims.

Women in particular, have seen hard-won rights evaporate in the past 15 months, and they are increasingly being squeezed out of public life.

Most female government workers have lost their jobs - or are being paid a pittance to stay at home - while women are also barred from travelling without a male relative and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when out of the home.

In the past week, the Taliban also banned women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.


