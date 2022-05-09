54m ago

Pulitzer Board honours Ukrainian journalists covering Russia's war

The Pulitzer Prize Board honoured Ukrainian journalists on Monday for their coverage of Russia's invasion of their country.

The board awarded a "special citation" to the journalists of Ukraine as New York's Columbia University announced the 2022 winners of the prestigious awards.

"The Pulitzer Prize board is pleased to award a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage, endurance and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia," said board member Marjorie Miller, announcing the prize.

"Despite bombardment abductions, occupation and even deaths in their ranks, they have persisted in their effort to provide an accurate picture of a terrible reality, doing honour to Ukraine and to journalists around the world," she added.

Seven journalists, including three from Ukraine, have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on 24 February, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

