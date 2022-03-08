34m ago

add bookmark

Putin 'destined to lose' - how the US might help Ukraine - without leading to 'WWIII'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The US is walking a tight line to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine.
  • It wants to provide help to Ukraine, without antagonising Russia.
  • The US believes the Russian military could eventually overwhelm Ukraine.

The United States believes Russia is digging in for a protracted war, and Washington wants to help Kyiv resist, but an overarching goal remains - limiting the conflict to Ukraine to avoid spill over that could provoke "World War III".

LIVE | Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

The US military establishment is walking a tightrope as it seeks to balance such demands and avoid nuclear escalation, according to public statements by American leaders and AFP interviews with several officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

The conflict "may not be over soon", warned Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his latest visit to Europe.

US intelligence sources initially feared a lightning attack that would see Kyiv fall within days. But the Pentagon soon realised Russia's army was "behind" in its battle plan, due to logistical problems and Ukraine's fierce resistance.

The US military assumes, however pessimistically for Washington, that Russia's massive and superior military capacity could eventually overwhelm Kyiv.

'Destined to lose'

As one senior US defence official put it: "I just don't think we should underestimate" Moscow's "firepower".

The suffering, Blinken cautioned, "is likely to get worse before it gets better".

But Russian President Vladimir Putin "is destined to lose", he insisted.

READ | 'Nof Hagalil is built on immigration' - mayor of Israeli town welcomes fleeing Ukrainian Jews

In private, US officials go further, not hesitating to assert the Russian leader has already lost. And they are adapting their strategy accordingly.

Their priority is to keep providing major assistance to Ukraine's resistance so it can hold on, even if some cities begin to fall.

The Americans have put in place "robust information and intelligence sharing with Ukraine", one diplomat explained, in particular to enable anti-aircraft defences to thwart some of Russia's attacks.

An unprecedented $350 million in emergency military aid announced in late February has already been delivered to Ukrainian forces in the form of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and portable Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Washington plans to release a massive $10 billion package including economic and humanitarian assistance, along with more weaponry and ammunition.

There is "no limit" to military assistance, one senior US official stressed, so long as it does not involve offensive heavy weapons.

Americans' great fear is that Putin, should he feel provoked, will extend the conflict beyond Ukraine, risking a direct - and potentially nuclear - confrontation with the United States and its NATO allies.

Therefore, the need to "contain the president of Russia" becomes a prime directive, said one US official.

Red line

Preventing a broadening of the war is a red line that was bluntly summarized by another official: "We don't want World War III."

Even before Russia's invasion, President Joe Biden - acutely mindful of the threat of a nuclear face-off - warned that any direct US involvement in Ukraine would provoke a "world war". 

He has given directives to avoid such a spiral, by limiting the capacity of American intervention.

Washington is therefore emphasising the preventive and deterrent deployments of soldiers in allied countries that are on Russia's doorstep, which have been visited by Blinken and US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley.

But any option that could be interpreted by Putin as a major escalation has been ruled out, to avoid Moscow branding any NATO country a "co-belligerent" of Ukraine.

Should the Russians attack forces of a single NATO country, all other members of the transatlantic alliance, including the US, would be obligated to come to its aid militarily under Article 5 of the treaty that unites them, and which Biden has pledged to respect.

Establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, sought by its President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been rejected by Washington and NATO.

The reason: NATO planes would have to be prepared to shoot down Russian fighters, and "that could lead to a full-fledged war," Blinken said.

Putin, for his part, has threatened "colossal and catastrophic consequences" for Europe and the wider world if a no-fly zone is implemented.

Given such tensions, Washington has blown hot and cold on the possible delivery to Kyiv, via countries like Poland, of Soviet-made fighter jets on which Ukrainian pilots have trained.

Biden's administration, at first reluctant to mention the prospect, eventually admitted it was "actively" studying the plan. But it has offered no firm commitment, or a timetable.

Some in Washington worry such a gesture would be enough to bring US confrontation with Moscow to a head, without even significantly changing the balance of power in Ukraine's skies.

While calls for more forceful Western intervention grow as images of dead civilians shock the public, US leaders remain committed to the delicate balancing act.

They hope ramping up pressure on the Kremlin with sanctions will eventually cause Putin to conclude that prosecuting his war is more costly than withdrawing.

But this would require keeping diplomatic channels open to offer him "off-ramps".

Having ceased all high-level contact with the Russians since 24 February, the Americans are encouraging others to talk to Putin.

A weekend mediation attempted by Israel was seen in this light.

Similarly, Blinken's phone call to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at a time when Beijing boasts of its "rock-solid" friendship with Moscow, did not exclude the possibility of China playing an intermediary role.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5267 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 10333 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.05
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.69
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
2,004.16
+0.3%
Silver
25.87
+0.8%
Palladium
2,944.50
-2.0%
Platinum
1,142.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
66,464
-1.0%
All Share
72,604
-0.9%
Resource 10
85,851
-1.5%
Industrial 25
77,215
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,894
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22062.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo