28m ago

add bookmark

Putin gets second dose of coronavirus vaccine

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received the second dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus and encouraged Russians to follow his example.

"I want to inform you that right now, before entering this room, I also received the second vaccination," he said during a televised meeting.

"I assume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example," he added.

The 68-year-old received his first dose on 23 March in private, declining to say which of Russia's three vaccines - Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac - he had been administered.

READ | Chinese firm to make 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine

In late March he called on Russians to get inoculated against the coronavirus, saying the country would be able to end all measures to limit the spread of the virus when around 70 percent of adults had been vaccinated.

He predicted that would happen by the end of the summer.

At the time he said that some 6.3 million of the country's 144 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine.

Despite beginning its vaccination campaign in early December ahead of most countries, Russia has struggled to inoculate its citizens.

As of Wednesday, health officials had reported more than 4.6 million infections and 104 000 fatalities from the virus.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladamir putinrussiacoronavirussputnik v
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7518 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2195 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9079 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.45
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.92
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,737.27
(-0.5)
Silver
25.31
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,175.50
(+1.3)
Brent Crude
63.67
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,685.97
(-0.4)
All Share
67,736
(+1.0)
Top 40
62,005
(+1.0)
Financial 15
12,191
(+0.3)
Industrial 25
88,994
(+1.2)
Resource 10
68,572
(+1.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo