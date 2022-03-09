1h ago

'Putin is angry, frustrated' - US intel paints grim picture of Russia leader in Ukraine war

  • Vladimir Putin is an angry, isolated leader, US officials insist.
  • They say the Russian leader craves global clout and wants to recreate the Soviet Union.
  • They warn that he may launch a small nuclear weapon.

US intelligence chiefs on Tuesday branded Russia's Vladimir Putin an "angry", isolated leader craving global clout, frustrated about how his Ukraine invasion has not gone to plan, and lobbing provocative nuclear threats at the West.

LIVE | Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities, oil pushes even higher

The long-standing president in Moscow has been "stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition for many years", CIA Director William Burns told US lawmakers.

He called the invasion of Ukraine a matter of "deep personal conviction" for Putin, his latest defiant clash with Europe and the US.

At a congressional hearing on global threats, Burns said:

I think Putin is angry and frustrated right now. He's likely to double down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties.

The Russian strongman has encountered a tidal wave of opprobrium for the deadly invasion, leaving him isolated like never before.

READ | 'Everyone is terrified' - ICAN head slams Putin over nuclear 'blackmail'

The US intelligence community warned of the potential for Putin to lash out, especially noting an elevated nuclear threat.

'Shock to the geopolitical order'

Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, said Russia under Putin has been working overtime to modernise its weaponry, particularly smaller-yield nuclear weapons.

Putin has "invested in tactical nuclear weapons", Berrier said. "I believe that he thinks that gives him an asymmetric advantage."

Putin took the shock step last month of putting Russia's nuclear forces on high alert.

Some US officials have privately expressed concern that, in a worst-case scenario, he might order deployment of such mini-nukes on a city.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said "Putin's nuclear sabre-rattling" has put the West on notice.

Haines told the panel:

We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference, and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose.

"But what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time," she said.

The invasion has produced "a shock to the geopolitical order with implications for the future that we are only beginning to understand, but are sure to be consequential".

With Putin under immense pressure, his circle of close advisors is getting "narrower and narrower", the CIA's Burns said.

In such a system, "it's not proven career enhancing for people to question or challenge his judgment".

A top US diplomat also weighed in before Congress to label Russia's president an "obsessed", paranoid leader who has created a "bed of lies" and tested the very foundations of international law.

"Over the years, President Putin's imperial ambition has grown and he is dissatisfied with the last 30 years of Russian history," Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Congress in a separate hearing.

He has longed "to be the guy that helps recreate the Soviet Union", she said of Putin, a KGB officer at the time of the USSR's disintegration, which he saw as a personal defeat.

With his intentions laid bare by the war, and his recent comments suggesting Ukraine is not a legitimate nation independent from Russia, "I think his interior mind is now out there for everybody to see," Nuland added.

