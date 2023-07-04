Putin reassures Asian allies of stability after Wagner mutiny





President Vladimir Putin emphasised Russia's stability and unity despite the shockwaves caused by the brief mutiny instigated by the Wagner Group.

The Russian president highlighted the nation's consolidated spirit and an elevated sense of responsibility, rallying political circles and society against the attempted armed mutiny.

Putin expressed gratitude to SCO members for their support and vowed to withstand Western pressure, sanctions, and "provocations".

Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured leaders in Asia that his country is stable and united, despite the brief mutiny instigated by the Wagner Group, which sent shockwaves across the world.

"The Russian people are consolidated as never before," Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday.

The Eurasian group includes China and India and focuses on international security, defence and economic and political policies.

"Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and an elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny," Putin added.

Putin thanked members of the SCO, who he said had backed his efforts "to protect the constitutional order, the lives and security of citizens".

He told them that Russia would stand up against Western pressure, sanctions and "provocations" imposed over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

DEVELOPING | Wagner chief heads into Belarus exile, NATO vows to protect allies

The Russian president added that he seeks to boost economic ties with members of the SCO.

Russia views countries such as China, India and Iran – the newest member of the SCO – as key partners in confronting the United States and resisting what it portrays as Washington's attempts to dictate the world order.

Wagner march on Moscow

Last month, the Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin seized the city of Rostov-on-Don and marched, seemingly unopposed, towards Moscow, demanding the removal of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Prigozhin's uprising ended hours after it began within 200km of Moscow. He struck a deal with the Kremlin to end the operation, with a pact brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin, now in exile in Belarus, later released an audio statement saying the march to was not meant to overthrow the government.

The future of Wagner's assets and subsidiaries remains uncertain, with some of the group's businesses shutting down.

After the short-lived mutiny, Western leaders said the revolt had displayed vulnerabilities in Russia's security and defense policies.

Iran and China, Putin's strongest ally in Asia, downplayed the unexpected mutiny as an "internal affair".



