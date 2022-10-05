05 Oct

add bookmark

Putin signs law to incorporate four occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Vladimir Putin has signed a law to formally incorporate four Ukrainian regions into Russia.
  • Ukraine, meanwhile, has condemned the act.
  • Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia on Wednesday, in what Kyiv called the act of a "collective madhouse" at a time when Russia's forces have been fleeing from the front lines.

The new law would incorporate around 18% of Ukraine's territory into Russia, equivalent to the area of Portugal, in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.

Russia does not fully control any of the four provinces it claims to have annexed, however, and Moscow has yet to demarcate what it now asserts to be Russia's new borders.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured thousands of square miles of territory since the start of September, including dozens of settlements in just the past few days.

A map of Russia's "new regions" published by state news agency RIA included the full territory of the Ukrainian provinces, but some parts were shaded and labelled as being under Ukrainian military control.

READ | 'Be happy this summer!': Ukrainians bathe at Sloviansk beach as rockets fly nearby

"They will be with Russia forever," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the new regions, adding that settlements recaptured by Ukraine in recent days "will be returned".

Russia announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces after staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney exercises held at gunpoint. Kyiv says it will never accept the illegal seizure of its territory by force.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, told national television that pro-Kyiv forces had liberated six villages in his region on Wednesday. He declined to give details.

Trees

The Russian moves come as momentum in the war has clearly swung in Ukraine's favour since the start of September.

Thousands of Russian troops fled their positions after the front line crumbled, first in the northeast, and, since the start of this week, also in the south.

"Worthless decisions by a terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on," Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on Telegram of the annexation moves, which he said reminded him of a "collective madhouse".

Putin celebrated the annexations in a ceremony in the Kremlin followed by a concert on Red Square last week, only hours before Ukrainian forces captured Lyman, Russia's main bastion in the northern part of Donetsk in the east.

On Wednesday, the bodies of two Russian soldiers were still lying bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road near Lyman, close to the blasted hulks of cars and a van.

PICS | Russian ambassador to Poland splattered with red liquid on Victory Day

Occasional crumps echoed from distant fighting between retreating Russians and Ukrainian troops advancing toward a north-south highway that serves as one of the last supply routes for Russian forces in Luhansk province.

Ukraine has so far given few details of its most recent military gains, in line with a policy of withholding comment about advances while they are under way.

In the south, its forces have been advancing since Sunday along the west bank of the Dnipro River, aiming to cut off thousands of Russian troops from resupply or escape.

"This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centres have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Tuesday.

Power station

Putin said Russia would stabilise the situation in the four provinces. In one of his first moves to assert his rule over them, he ordered the Russian state to seize control of Europe's biggest nuclear power station, still run by Ukrainian engineers despite being captured early in the war by Russian troops.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said it had learned of plans to restart one reactor at the plant, where all six reactors have been shut down for weeks.

The power station is located right on the front line, on a Russian-controlled bank of a giant reservoir with Ukrainian forces on the opposite bank, and both sides have warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster from fighting near it.

In recent days, Russia detained the Ukrainian manager in charge of the plant. He has since been released but will not return to work. The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said he was now taking charge of the plant and urged workers not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.

Kyiv has long accused Moscow of planning to switch the plant from Ukraine's power grid to Russia's, a move it says would heighten the risk of an accident.

IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who is due to visit Kyiv and Moscow this week, posted on Twitter a picture of himself boarding a train for Kyiv and said negotiations on a safe zone around the plant were more important than ever.

Attacks

Even as Russian forces have been pushed back on the battlefield, Moscow has been launching attacks far from the front using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones since last month. Tehran has denied supplying them; Moscow has not commented.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in Bila Tserkva, around 75 km (45 miles) south of Kyiv, following what Ukrainian officials said were the first strikes using the Iranian "loitering munitions" so close to the capital.

"There was a roaring noise, a piercing sound. I heard the first strike, the second I saw and heard. There was a roar and then 'boom' followed by an explosion," said 80-year-old Volodymyr, who lives across the street.

"It is beyond me what those Russians think. I do not know when we will manage to chase them from our territory. It is just tears and heartache for my Ukraine. That's all I can say," said 74-year-old Lyudmyla Rachevska.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 761 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 8835 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1046 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.12
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.64
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,716.55
+0.0%
Silver
20.55
-0.5%
Palladium
2,263.23
+0.2%
Platinum
925.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
93.37
+1.7%
Top 40
59,627
+0.7%
All Share
66,040
+0.7%
Resource 10
63,271
-0.7%
Industrial 25
80,408
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,079
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

04 Oct

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

2h ago

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo