Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to retaliate after Ukraine's deadly attack on Crimea bridge. 
  • Officials said that a Ukrainian attack on the Moscow-built bridge killed a civilian couple and wounded their child.
  • Putin said the bridge had not been used for military transportation "for a long time" and called for tougher security measures.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to retaliate after a Ukrainian attack on a bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia killed two civilians and left their child wounded.

"Another terrorist attack was committed on the bridge last night," Putin said in televised remarks.

"Of course, there will be a response from Russia. The defence ministry is preparing relevant proposals," he added.

"From a military point of view, this is a senseless crime," Putin added.

He said the bridge had not been used for military transportation "for a long time" and called for tougher security measures.

"I am waiting for specific proposals to improve the security of this strategic, important transport facility."

Russian officials said that a Ukrainian attack on the Moscow-built bridge killed a civilian couple and wounded their child.

Moscow said two drones had hit the bridge in the early hours of Monday and blamed "the Kyiv regime."

Commercial flights to Moscow-annexed Crimea have been suspended after the start of the offensive in Ukraine, and most Russian tourists usually drive to Crimea over the bridge.

The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service carried out an overnight attack on the Russian-built bridge, a Ukrainian source told AFP.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Putin that the bridge's supporting structures were intact.

The bridge was already partially destroyed in a truck bomb attack in October 2022, blamed by Moscow on Ukraine but denied by Kyiv.

