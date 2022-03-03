21m ago

Putin vows 'uncompromising fight' as Ukraine war enters second week

People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station amid conflict with Russia.
Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP
  • Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the fight against Ukraine, the Kremlin says.
  • The Kremlin said Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia's fight will be "uncompromising".
  • On Thursday, negotiators from Ukraine and Russia would be meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks and Kyiv appealed for relief supplies to reach shattered cities.

After the fall of a first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, Putin appeared in no mood to heed a global clamour for an end to hostilities as the war entered its second week.

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin said, according to a Kremlin account of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

But Ukraine insisted that corridors for medical and other supplies were the bare minimum it expected, as negotiators arrived for the talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border.

A first round of talks on Monday yielded no breakthrough, and Kyiv says it will not accept any Russian "ultimatums".

Putin, however, said any attempts to slow the talks process would "only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position".

For his part, Macron said he feared that "worse is to come" in the conflict and condemned Putin's "lies", according to an aide.

The invasion, now in its eighth day, has created a refugee exodus and turned Russia into a global pariah in the worlds of finance, diplomacy and sports.

The UN has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word 'reparations'," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement.

"You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian, in full," he said.

'Just like Leningrad' 

Zelensky claims thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed since Putin shocked the world by invading Ukraine, purportedly to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" a Western-leaning threat on his borders.

Moscow says it has lost 498 troops and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would praise their sacrifice at a meeting with his security chiefs.

The war has displaced more than one million people, according to the United Nations. The body's aid chief pleaded on Thursday for civilians in Ukraine to be protected and for humanitarian aid to enter unhindered. "Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job", emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths told AFP in Geneva.

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency urged Russia to "cease all actions" at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, including the site of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Putin now finds himself an international outcast, his country the subject of swingeing sanctions that sent the ruble into further freefall on currency markets on Thursday.

Russia's central bank - whose foreign reserves have been frozen in the West - imposed a 30-percent tax on all sales of hard currency, following a run on lenders by ordinary Russians.

The unfolding financial costs were underlined as ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's slashed Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status.

