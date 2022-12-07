1h ago

Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict as latest assault kills six

  • Vladimir Putin has warned that the country's invasion of Ukraine could be "lengthy".
  • Putin was speaking on Wednesday, after reports of attacks on Ukraine.
  • Russia's invasion began in February.

President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday of a drawn-out military intervention in Ukraine more than nine months into a conflict the Kremlin had hoped would end after a days-long assault on Kyiv.

His comments came after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said fresh Russian strikes on a market and gas station had killed six people and wounded several more in the frontline region of Donetsk.

With the one-year mark of the conflict approaching, Russian forces have missed most of their key military goals including toppling the Ukrainian government, capturing the Donbas region and annexing four regions.

Moscow had expected fighting to last just days before Ukraine's capitulation, but on Wednesday Putin warned results could be a long time coming.

"As for the long process of (seeing) results of the special military operation, of course, this is a lengthy process," Putin said during a televised meeting with the Kremlin's human rights council.

But he praised the announced annexation of four Ukrainian territories into Russia after Moscow proxies held a referendum - denounced in the West as a sham - and announced their integration in September.

EXPLAINER | What is the S-300 missile that is reported to have hit Poland?

"New territories appeared - well, this is still a significant result for Russia and this is a serious issue," Putin said.

The Russian leader formalised the annexation of the four southern and eastern territories - Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - at a ceremony in the Kremlin in September.

Russian shelling on market

But Russian troops at no point controlled all of any of these regions and last month were forced out from the regional capital of the southern Kherson region after a months-long Ukraine counter-offensive.

That same month Putin announced Russia was mobilising hundreds of thousands of Russians to bolster Moscow's struggling force after a series of battlefield setbacks, particularly in the Kharkiv region in northeast Ukraine.

On Wednesday he said half the Russians called up for military service in September had been deployed to Ukraine.

"Out of 300 000 of our mobilised fighters, our men, defenders of the fatherland, 150 000 are in the area of operations," said Putin, adding that about 77 000 were in combat units.

Since the capture of Kherson city, fighting in Ukraine has focused on the industrial Donbas region, where Russian forces have been pushing to capture the frontline city of Bakhmut.

Zelensky - after visiting the frontline region this week - said Wednesday that Russian forces had killed six civilians and injured several in a recent bout of shelling.

"Terrorists attacked the peaceful city of Kurakhove," he said in a statement on social media.

"A market, a bus station, gas stations, and residential buildings came under fire. At least six civilians were killed, five were wounded."

The Donetsk region has been partially controlled by Russian forces since 2014, when Moscow-backed separatists wrested control of Donbas near the Russian border and Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Read more on:
russiaukraine
