Queen to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, will become "Sir Tom" on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

The World War Two veteran raised a record sum of £33 million ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday.

His endeavour touched the hearts of people in Britain and beyond as they faced the adversity of the coronavirus crisis.

Moore, who has already been made an honorary colonel and an honorary member of the England cricket team, will receive the ancient accolade at Windsor Castle, where the 94-year-old monarch has been sheltering.

Other investitures have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony would take place in private with Moore accompanied by members of his family.

"I hope she's not very heavy-handed with the sword," Moore quipped when the knighthood was announced.

The palace said the queen would be using a sword that belonged to her father, George VI.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson nominated Moore for the award in May.

