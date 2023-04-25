29m ago

Share

Radio silence suggests failure Japan's commercial Moon landing attempt failed

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Japanese startup was due to make the first commercial moon landing on Tuesday.
  • It probably didn't.
  • Ispace can't reach its Hakuto-R lunar lander, and reckons it crashed.

A Japanese startup attempting the first private landing on the Moon said it had lost communication with its spacecraft and assumed the lunar mission had failed.

Ispace said that it could not establish communication with the unmanned Hakuto-R lunar lander after its expected landing time, a frustrating end to a mission that began with a launch from the United States over four months ago.

"We have not confirmed communication with the lander," a company official told reporters about 25 minutes after the point when the landing was supposed to have taken place.

"We have to assume that we could not complete the landing on the lunar surface," the official said.

Officials said they would continue to try and establish contact with the spacecraft, which was carrying payloads from several countries, including a lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates.

"Further information on the status of the lander will be announced as it becomes available," a company statement said.

Ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada said after the apparent failed landing that they had acquired data from the spacecraft all the way up to the planned landing and would be examining that for signs of what happened.

Pioneering private space effort

The lander, standing just over two metres tall and weighing 340kgs, has been in lunar orbit since last month.

Its descent and landing were fully automated and the craft was supposed to reestablish communication as soon as it touched down.

So far only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, all through government-sponsored programmes.

In April 2019, Israeli organisation SpaceIL watched their lander crash into the Moon's surface.

India also attempted to land a spacecraft on the moon in 2016, but it crashed.

Two US companies, Astrobotic and Intuitive Machines, are scheduled to attempt Moon landings later this year.

"We congratulate the ispace inc team on accomplishing a significant number of milestones on their way to today's landing attempt," Astrobotic said in a tweet.

"We hope everyone recognizes -- today is not the day to shy away from pursuing the lunar frontier, but a chance to learn from adversity and push forward."

Plans for settling the Moon

Ispace, which listed its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market earlier this month, was already planning its next mission before the failure of Hakuto-R.

The spacecraft, whose name references the Moon-dwelling white rabbit in Japanese folklore, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on December 11 on one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets.

The lander carried several lunar rovers, including a round, baseball-sized robot jointly developed by Japan's space agency and toy manufacturer Takara Tomy, the creator of the Transformer toys.

It also had the 10kg chair-sized Rashid rover developed by the United Arab Emirates, and an experimental imaging system from Canadensys Aerospace.

With just 200 employees, ispace has said it "aims to extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing high-frequency, low-cost transportation services to the Moon."

Hakamada touted the mission as laying "the groundwork for unleashing the Moon's potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system."

The firm believes the Moon will support a population of 1,000 people by 2040, with 10,000 more visiting each year.

It plans a second mission, tentatively scheduled for next year, involving both a lunar landing and the deployment of its own rover.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ispacemoon landing
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
74% - 1790 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
20% - 486 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

13h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.78
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.14
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.6%
Platinum
1,088.41
+1.0%
Palladium
1,489.24
-2.6%
Gold
1,996.45
+0.4%
Silver
24.99
-0.7%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,323
-0.3%
All Share
77,891
-0.3%
Resource 10
68,231
-1.7%
Industrial 25
106,574
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,415
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

4h ago

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo