3h ago

add bookmark

Raging Australian bushfire destroys dozens of homes

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Firefighters battled gusty winds and high temperatures as they fought the Western Australian bushfire.
  • The fire has scorched thousands of hectares of land and destroyed more than 56 homes.
  • More than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, while officials warned climate conditions were unlikely to bring quick relief.

Firefighters in Western Australia battled gusty winds and high temperatures on Tuesday as they fought a bushfire that has scorched thousands of hectares of land and destroyed more than 56 homes.

Television broadcast images of air tankers flying over the flames, spread across more than 8 000 hectares, about 40 km from the state capital of Perth.

No deaths had been reported so far.

"Right now, Western Australia is battling two different kinds of emergencies - a dangerous fire emergency and a Covid-19 lockdown emergency," said its premier, Mark McGowan.

Perth has been locked down for five days after a coronavirus infection was detected on Sunday. But Tuesday was the state's second straight day with no new infections, allaying fears of a fresh outbreak.

The state issued an emergency fire warning for some suburbs and semi-rural areas near Perth, urging residents to take immediate action to ensure survival.

"There is a threat to lives and homes," the fire department said on its website as authorities advised people they could leave their homes for the closest evacuation centre despite the virus lockdown.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, while officials warned climate conditions were unlikely to bring quick relief.

Australia is still recovering from last season's record infernos, blamed largely on global warming. It has experienced nine of its 10 hottest years on record since 2005, prompting authorities to warn that fire risks will continue to grow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3897 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1830 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.05
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.79)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.26)
Gold
1833.89
(-1.29)
Silver
26.98
(-5.52)
Platinum
1099.00
(-1.61)
Brent Crude
56.21
(+2.38)
Palladium
2247.50
(+0.49)
All Share
62752.20
(-0.07)
Top 40
57601.64
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11831.62
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
85559.37
(+1.03)
Resource 10
59777.17
(-2.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo