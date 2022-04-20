1h ago

add bookmark

Raging wildfire in Arizona forces more than 2 000 residents to flee

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • Firefighters are battling rapidly growing wildfire in Arizona, dubbed the Tunnel Fire.
  • Thousands of residents have fled their home.
  • So far, 24 structures have been destroyed and hundreds of more homes are threatened.

Firefighters faced strong winds and bone-dry conditions on Wednesday as they battled a rapidly growing wildfire in central Arizona that has already driven thousands of residents from their homes and destroyed two dozen structures.

The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, covered an area of some 6 000 acres as it sped northeast, 23km north of Flagstaff, Arizona, fire officials said at a news conference late on Tuesday.

"I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving," said True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest. "I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area."

The fire forced more than 2,000 residents from 760 homes in Coconino County, said Patrice Horstman, the chairperson of the county's Board of Supervisors.


The fire has destroyed 24 structures and threatened to destroy hundreds more, officials said.

About 200 firefighters who were fighting the blaze will face a day of wind gusts of 30 miles an hour and the percent of humidity in the teens on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

"The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before firs responders can contain them," the service said in an fire watch advisory issued for Thursday.

Like other southwestern states hit by climate change, Arizona is suffering an early start to its fire season. Dry grass and brush, along with scattered pine, are fueling the fire, officials said.

Last week an elderly couple died in their home when a wildfire swept through Ruidoso, New Mexico, destroying hundreds of houses and forcing thousands to flee the mountain town.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usfires
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7560 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.32
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,953.59
+0.2%
Silver
25.15
-0.1%
Palladium
2,474.00
+4.0%
Platinum
990.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
107.25
-5.5%
Top 40
66,765
-0.2%
All Share
73,783
-0.1%
Resource 10
82,157
-0.9%
Industrial 25
80,126
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,299
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo