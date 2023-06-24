1h ago

Share

Rebel Russian mercenaries turning back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed - Wagner chief

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • The Wagner paramilitary group declared war on the Russian ministry of defence, seizing the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and shooting down three military helicopters.
  • However, mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his fighters to end their march on Moscow and return to their bases.
  • Progozhin said that he wanted to avoid shedding Russian blood.

The rebel Wagner mercenary force threatened to march on Moscow on Saturday before announcing a stunning pull-back, as Kyiv seized on the chaos to launch new assaults against Russian positions in Ukraine.

The Wagner private army captured a key military headquarters in southern Russia, and sent a force north to threaten the capital, defying Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin's warning of civil war.

But amid Russia's most serious security crisis in decades, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin delivered a surprise announcement, saying his troops were turning back to avoid bloodshed in the Russian capital.

"We are turning our columns around and going back to field camps," Prigozhin announced after previously vowing to march on Moscow to topple the military leadership.

READ | Wagner forces in Russia's Lipetsk region south of Moscow, says governor

He said understood the importance of the moment and did not want to "spill Russian blood."

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he had negotiated a truce with Prigozhin "on stopping the movement of armed individuals from the Wagner group on Russian territory and further steps on deescalating tensions."

Kyiv revelled in the chaos, as Putin's former mercenary ally Prigozhin turned his Wagner force away from the offensive against Ukraine and made threats to topple the chiefs of Russia's military.

"The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address, adding that Putin has "created this threat himself."

Separately, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar announced that Ukrainian forces had gained more ground in the eastern region of the Donbas, launching new counteroffensives in several areas.

Putin's spokesperson insisted the Russian leader was still at work in the Kremlin and had not fled Moscow.

Russian blood

Before Prigozhin's apparent climbdown, Russian regular forces had launched what one regional governor called a "counter-terrorist operation" to halt the Wagner advance northwards up a main highway towards Moscow.

The governor of the Lipetsk region, whose capital is just 420 kilometres (260 miles) south of Moscow, said Wagner's private military force was "moving across" the territory and urged civilians not to leave their homes.

READ | 'We will destroy everything that stands in our way': Wagner chief vows to topple Russia top brass

In the capital, the mayor urged Muscovites to stay indoors and declared Monday a day off work.

"The situation is difficult. I ask you to refrain from travelling around the city as much as possible," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement, warning of possible road closures.

Prigozhin said his troops had taken control of the military command centre and airbase in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the nerve centre of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"We got to Rostov. Without a single shot we captured the HQ building," he said, claiming that local civilians had welcomed the operation and vowing to overthrow Russia's military command.

"Why does the country support us? Because we went on a march of justice," he said, claiming his men had not killed any soldiers despite having been hit with strikes from army "artillery and after that from helicopters".

Responding to the challenge in a televised address, Putin accused Prigozhin - whose private army provided shock troops for Moscow's offensive in Ukraine - of a "stab in the back" that posed a threat to Russia's very survival.

'Harsh measures'

"Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood and to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia and to our people," Putin said, demanding national unity.

"Extravagant ambitions and personal interests led to treason," Putin said, referring to Prigozhin, who began building his powerbase as a catering contractor.

"All those who consciously stood on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, stood on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, before the law and before our people," Putin vowed.

Another Putin ally, Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, declared that he had dispatched his own units to help quash the Wagner rebellion, warning: "The rebellion must be put down, and if harsh measures are necessary, we are ready!"

Latvia announced that it was tightening security on its Russian border and would not admit refugees fleeing the chaos.

'Civil conflict'

After Putin's speech accusing him of treason, Prigozhin launched a second broadside.

"On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland," Prigozhin said. "Nobody plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else."

Armed Wagner fighters deployed around administrative buildings in Rostov and tanks had been seen in the city centre.

As the insurrection force headed north through Voronezh and Lipetsk towards Moscow, the capital's mayor announced that "anti-terrorist" measures were being taken.

Critical facilities were "under reinforced protection", TASS reported, citing a law enforcement source.

While Prigozhin's outfit fought at the forefront of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, in recent months it has engaged in a bitter feud with Moscow's military leadership.

He has repeatedly blamed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, for his fighters' deaths.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wagneryevgeny prigozhinvladimir putinrussiamilitarysecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2061 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3904 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 970 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

9h ago

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo