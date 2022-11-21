58m ago

add bookmark

Recreational use of laughing gas causes 'serious harm' - EU drugs agency warns

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) Alexis Goosdeel.
Director of the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) Alexis Goosdeel.
Getty/ Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency
  • The European Union's drugs agency has warned against the recreational use of nitrous oxide. 
  • Frequent or heavy use of laughing gas increases the risk of 'serious harms'. 
  • The EU agency has said that use of the gas has become more popular on the continent in recent years. 

Recreational use of laughing gas is an increasing worry in Europe, the European Union's drugs agency (EMCDDA) said on Monday, stressing the risk of poisonings, burns and nervous system damage.

"The rise in the recreational use of nitrous oxide in some parts of Europe is a cause for concern," EMCDDA director Alexis Goosdeel said.

"There is a general perception among users that inhalation of nitrous oxide is safe.

"Yet we see that more frequent or heavier use of the gas increases the risk of serious harms."

Nitrous oxide has a variety of legitimate medical, industrial, commercial and scientific functions.

It is used as a food additive and as an anaesthetic.

In recent years, it has also become more popular as a relaxant that leaves the user feeling euphoric, the EU drugs agency said.

This is because it is easily available, cheap and generally perceived as being "a relatively safe drug".

The study explained:

A profitable and expanding supply chain has developed, with specialised internet stores directly promoting the gas for its recreational use or offering it under the guise of its use to make whipped cream.

Heavy and frequent use of the gas has led to a "small but significant rise" in poisonings and other health problems since 2017.

These range from damage to the nervous system (neurotoxicity) because nitrous oxide irreversibly inactivates vitamin B12 in the body, severe frostbite from exposure to the freezing gas, and lung injuries caused by the high-pressure release of the gas from larger cylinders.

The Netherlands has also charted a significant rise in car accidents involving users of the gas, the report said.

"It is therefore important to avoid normalising and unintentionally promoting its use," Goosdeel stressed.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euhealthlaughing gas
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
34% - 344 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 156 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
50% - 508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.51
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,740.97
-0.8%
Silver
20.67
-1.3%
Palladium
1,901.00
-2.1%
Platinum
978.04
-0.4%
Brent Crude
87.62
-2.5%
Top 40
65,477
-1.1%
All Share
71,827
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,699
-1.8%
Industrial 25
86,868
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,051
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo