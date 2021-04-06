1h ago

add bookmark

Red alert! US faces tomato sauce packet shortage due to the pandemic

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Close-up of container of Heinz brand ketchup sachets.
Close-up of container of Heinz brand ketchup sachets.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Americans may soon have to forgo ketchup on their fries and burgers, with manufacturers struggling to keep up with demand for single-use packets as restaurants heavily turn to take-out service during the pandemic.

Heinz, whose iconic tomato condiment remains the most widely sold, faced a "surge in demand for ketchup packets driven by the accelerated delivery and take-out trends," Kraft Heinz president Steve Cornell told AFP, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The individual packets, which often accompany delivery orders, over the last year have effectively replaced the use of the classic glass or plastic bottles frequently seen on restaurant tables -- even in dine-in environments, where customers are wary of touching communal items.

The ketchup giant has already made adjustments to their production processes in order to keep up with the new situation.

Supply

Even so, "demand was greater than supply," the company told AFP in an email.

In response to that demand, Kraft Heinz said it has added multiple new production lines in its factories which should allow the company to increase manufacturing by 25% - to total 12 billion ketchup sachets produced in a year.

They have also developed a "no-touch dispenser" for restaurant dine-in service.

Ketchup packet prices have risen 13 percent since January 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing business services platform Plate IQ.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirusfood
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5559 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1621 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 6750 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.54
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.09
(-0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,744.44
(+0.9)
Silver
25.18
(+1.2)
Platinum
1,237.01
(+1.9)
Brent Crude
62.15
(-4.2)
Palladium
2,687.50
(+0.8)
All Share
68,064
(+1.2)
Top 40
62,372
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,268
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,894
(+0.5)
Resource 10
68,556
(+2.5)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo