Remains of missing Argentine man found in shark

Diego Barria disappeared on 18 February after going out to ride his quad bike.

It is suspected that he could have crashed into rocks and been swept away by the sea.

The navy is searching for the rest of Barria's body.

Investigators said that two fishermen found the remains of an Argentine man who mysteriously disappeared 10 days ago inside a shark they caught.

Diego Barria, a 32-year-old oil industry employee who disappeared on 18 February, was identified by a forearm tattoo.

Two fishermen caught three school sharks listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature near Comodoro Rivadavia, around 1 500 kilometres (930 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

The day Barria disappeared, he had gone out to ride his quad bike.

He was seen close to midnight heading home but never arrived.

Two days later, his destroyed quad bike and helmet were found in a nearby coastal area with no sign of Barria.

Regional police chief Cristian Ansaldo said there was no firm theory about how he died but that he likely could have crashed into rocks and been swept away by the sea.

When the fishermen cut open the sharks to remove their entrails, they found pieces of "skin, fat and human flesh" inside, said police.

Authorities also released an audio recording in which one of the fishermen told a cousin about his find.

"I had such bad luck that I found him (Barria) inside a shark," he said.

"I went fishing, opened up the shark's belly and found a forearm with a tattoo."

The tattoo of a rose identified Barria alongside the name Josefina.

School sharks grow to only 1.50 meters (five feet) and mainly eat fish and molluscs.

Daniela Millatruz, head of the local missing person division, said the navy is searching for the rest of Barria's body.



