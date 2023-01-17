44m ago

add bookmark

Republican 'right-wing radical' loser arrested in shootings of Democrats' homes in New Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Solomon Pena has been arrested.
Solomon Pena has been arrested.
PHOTO: @SolomonPena2022, Twitter


  • Election loser Solomon Pena was arrested for orchestrating shootings.
  • The homes of several New Mexico state commissioners were shot at.
  • Pena lost his election to a Democrat by a wide margin.

An unsuccessful Republican state House candidate in New Mexico was arrested on Monday and accused of orchestrating recent shootings at four local elected officials' homes, the Albuquerque Police Department said.

Police said on Monday they had arrested Solomon Pena, 39, and accused him of conspiring with, and paying, four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators, all Democrats. Police said they had evidence Pena had fired some shots.

Pena lost his election for the state House in November to an incumbent Democrat who garnered more than 73% of the votes.

READ | 'He's part of the problem': Kevin McCarthy battles Republican rebellion for speaker role

He posted a photo of himself on Twitter on 15 November with a "Make America Great Again" sweatshirt, a "Trump 2024" flag, and a message that he, like former president Donald Trump, was not conceding his election.

Police said at a press conference Pena had denied his election loss and had approached the commissioners and lawmakers at their homes, claiming election fraud was involved. 

Police said more people would be charged in the shootings and some suspects were in custody.

A lawyer for Pena could not immediately be identified.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that on 4 December eight shots had been fired into a county commissioner's home and on 11 December more than 12 bullets had hit another commissioner's home. 

On 3 January, three bullets fired into a state representative's home had gone through her 10-year-old daughter's bedroom, the paper reported.

Albuquerque Police "essentially discovered what we had all feared and what we had suspected - that these shootings were indeed politically motivated", Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said at a press conference. 

"This was about a right-wing radical, an election denier who was arrested today and someone who did the worst imaginable thing you can do when you have a political disagreement, which is turn that to violence."

Citing state records, the Journal reported that Pena previously had been convicted of 19 felonies, including burglary, larceny and had spent almost seven years in prison.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 952 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3853 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.96
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.72
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.38
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.82
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,910.81
-0.3%
Silver
24.04
-1.0%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
72,990
-0.1%
All Share
79,091
-0.1%
Resource 10
77,570
-0.8%
Industrial 25
100,146
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,077
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

4h ago

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain

4h ago

Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain
Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61

4h ago

Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo