1h ago

add bookmark

Republicans back Donald Trump's right to challenge Joe Biden's victory

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Republicans are defending President Donald Trump's legal challenges to his election loss.
  • Trump has made baseless claims that fraud was marring the results.
  • US Attorney General William Barr on Monday told federal prosecutors to "pursue substantial allegations" of irregularities of voting.

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with longshot legal challenges to his election loss, as Republican US lawmakers and state officials defended his right to do so.

Pennsylvania Republican state lawmakers called for an audit of results in the state that on Saturday enabled Democrat Joe Biden to secure the more than 270 votes in the Electoral College he needed to win the presidency.

Biden, the president-elect due to take office on January 20, 2021, also leads Trump in the popular vote by more than 4.6 million votes, according to the latest count of ballots.

Trump has made baseless claims that fraud was marring the results. The count has been delayed by a surge in mail-in ballots prompted by voters' desire to avoid infection from the coronavirus pandemic.

Judges have tossed out lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, and experts say Trump's legal efforts have little chance of changing the election result.

The leading Republican in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Monday carefully backed Trump, saying that he was "100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities," without citing any evidence.

McConnell's comments represent the thinking of most Senate Republicans for now, said a senior Senate Republican aide. "The position is tenable until it isn't and might last for a week or two before it becomes untenable," the aide said.

The dispute has slowed Biden's preparations for governing.

A Trump appointee who heads the office charged with recognizing election results has yet to do so, preventing the Biden transition team from moving into federal government office space or accessing funds to hire staff.

The General Services Administrator Emily Murphy, appointed by Trump in 2017, has yet to determine that "a winner is clear," a spokeswoman said. Biden's team is considering legal action.

Barr move prompts resignation

US Attorney General William Barr on Monday told federal prosecutors to "pursue substantial allegations" of irregularities of voting and the counting of ballots.

He also told them that "fanciful or far-fetched claims" should not be a basis for investigation. His letter did not indicate the Justice Department had uncovered voting irregularities affecting the outcome of the election.

Richard Pilger, who for years has served as director of the Election Crimes Branch in the Justice Department, said in an internal email he was resigning from his post after he read "the new policy and its ramifications".

The previous Justice Department policy, designed to avoid interjecting the federal government into election campaigns, had discouraged overt investigations "until the election in question has been concluded, its results certified, and all recounts and election contests concluded."

Biden's campaign said Barr was fuelling Trump's far-fetched allegations of fraud.

"Those are the very kind of claims that the president and his lawyers are making unsuccessfully every day, as their lawsuits are laughed out of one court after another," said Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden.

A bipartisan group of six former US Justice Department officials blasted Barr's move.

"The voters decide the winner in an election, not the President, and not the Attorney General," wrote the group, which includes Don Ayer, a deputy attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush.

"We have seen absolutely no evidence of anything that should get in the way of certification of the results, which is something the states handle, not the federal government."

Republicans remain loyal

Although a few Republicans have urged Trump to concede, the president still had the support of prominent party leaders who had yet to congratulate Biden.

Trump's campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit to block Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden's victory in the battleground state, where the Democrat's lead grew to more than 45,000 votes, or nearly 0.7 percentage points, with 98% of ballots counted on Tuesday morning.

It alleged the state's mail-in voting system violated the US Constitution by creating "an illegal two-tiered voting system" where voting in person was subject to more oversight than voting by mail.

"The Trump campaign's latest filing is another attempt to throw out legal votes," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on Twitter.

Pennsylvania state Representative Dawn Keefer led a group of Republican state lawmakers on Tuesday in calling for a bipartisan investigation with subpoena powers to see if the "election was conducted fairly and lawfully."

Asked about any evidence of fraud, Keefer told reporters, "We've just gotten a lot of allegations," adding that "they're too in the weeds" for her to know more without investigating.

Biden will give a speech on Tuesday defending the Affordable Care Act, the landmark healthcare law popularly known as Obamacare, as the US Supreme Court heard arguments on a lawsuit backed by the Trump administration to invalidate it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Technical error' leaves Trump in background of UK's Biden congratulatory tweet
Two new cases of Covid-19 in the White House: reports
Trump refuses to concede, Biden leads on Covid
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1441 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 3234 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 4104 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(-1.54)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-1.98)
ZAR/EUR
18.44
(-1.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(-1.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.28)
Gold
1883.46
(+0.72)
Silver
24.46
(+1.13)
Platinum
889.00
(+2.41)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2461.00
(-0.34)
All Share
57672.12
(+0.64)
Top 40
52922.51
(+0.45)
Financial 15
11377.06
(+3.91)
Industrial 25
80216.22
(-1.79)
Resource 10
52719.33
(+2.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

6h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo