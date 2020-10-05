1h ago

add bookmark

'Repugnant anti-Semitism': Jewish student attacked with shovel outside German synagogue

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The entrance to the synagogue 'Hohe Weide' in Hamburg, northern Germany, is pictured on 5 October 2020, one day after an attack on a Jewish student.
The entrance to the synagogue 'Hohe Weide' in Hamburg, northern Germany, is pictured on 5 October 2020, one day after an attack on a Jewish student.
PHOTO: Morris Mac Matzen/AFP
  • A Jewish student was badly injured after being attacked with a shovel outside a synagogue in Hamburg, Germany.
  • Foreign Minister Heiko Maas denounced the attack as "repugnant anti-Semitism".
  • The attacker, a German of Kazakh origin, had a piece of paper bearing a swastika in his trouser pocket.

Berlin – A Jewish student was badly injured on Sunday after a man attacked him with a shovel outside a synagogue in the northern German city of Hamburg, police said.

The 26-year-old man was struck repeatedly on the head as he was about to enter the synagogue in an attack denounced by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as "repugnant anti-Semitism".

Police assigned to protect the synagogue arrested a 29-year-old man who was wearing a uniform resembling that of the Germany army.

According to Germany's DPA news agency, they found a piece of paper bearing a swastika in one of his trouser pockets.

The victim managed to get away from the attacker and passers-by gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital, the agency added.

A police spokesperson cited by DPA said the suspect, a German of Kazakh origin, seemed to be in a confused state, which made questioning him difficult.

Ronald Lauder, leader of the World Jewish Congress, denounced the attack, pointing out it came a year after two people were shot dead after an extremist tried to storm a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle.

Anti-Semitic crimes increasing steadily

"Today's attacker must be held responsible as must all who engage in any expressions of hate or intolerance," he said.

Avichai Apel, president of the Germany conference of Orthodox rabbis, described the latest attack as a fresh shock for the Jewish community in Germany.

The Jewish community in Hamburg was celebrating Sukkot, also known as the Feast of the Tabernacles, and the synagogue was full of believers at the time, according to media reports.

Last year's attack on the synagogue in Halle came on 9 October during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. A neo-Nazi suspect is currently on trial for the crime.

Only last month, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of her shame over rising anti-Semitism in Germany, even as the Jewish community warned the coronavirus was acting as a catalyst stirring up anti-Jewish hatred.

Anti-Semitic crimes have increased steadily in Germany in recent years with 2 032 anti-Semitic offences recorded in 2019, up 13% on the previous year.

Some six million European Jews were murdered by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime during World War II.

Germany is now home to the third-largest Jewish population in western Europe, largely due to an influx of around 200 000 Jews following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
UK Labour Party orders probe into leaked anti-Semitism report
Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler
German goverment urges wearing of Jewish kippa
Read more on:
germanyreligionracismhate crimes
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 538 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 502 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
23% - 306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

9h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.42
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.32
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.33)
Gold
1905.30
(+0.14)
Silver
24.03
(+0.67)
Platinum
882.51
(+0.07)
Brent Crude
39.16
(0.00)
Palladium
2322.00
(+1.82)
All Share
54434.29
(+0.40)
Top 40
50091.65
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10268.93
(-0.61)
Industrial 25
73611.57
(+0.76)
Resource 10
52804.37
(+0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo