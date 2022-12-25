9m ago

'Rescue operation is under way' as 18 trapped in China gold mine collapse

This photo shows members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where miners are trapped underground in China.
PHOTO: STR, various sources, AFP

Rescuers were working Sunday to reach 18 people trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region, state media reported.

A total of 40 people were working underground at the mine in Yining county, about 100km from the border with Kazakhstan, at the time of the collapse Saturday afternoon.

Twenty-two miners were brought to the surface but 18 remain trapped.

Xinhua news agency said late on Saturday:

A rescue operation is under way to retrieve the remaining miners.

Mine safety has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety instructions are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

READ | Ten killed after mountain collapse at China mining site

In September 2021, 19 miners stranded underground after the collapse of a coal mine in the northwest province of Qinghai were found dead after a long search.

But in December 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.


