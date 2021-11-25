23m ago

add bookmark

Rescue team in Russia mining accident goes missing, search called of due to risk of explosion

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A team of rescuers is declared missing after they failed to report with other rescuers who were ordered to return to the surface.
  • They were searching for miners in a mining accident in Russia that has already killed at least 11 miners.
  • The rescue operation was suspended due to the risk of an explosion.

In a further grim twist in a Russian mining accident, the Emergencies Ministry said a team of rescuers was declared missing after they failed to report in with other rescue units who were ordered to return to the surface.

At least 11 miners died in a coal mining accident in Russia's Siberia on Thursday and an operation to rescue 35 more people stuck underground was suspended due to the risk of an explosion, the region's governor said.

The ministry did not say how many rescuers were missing.

The accident happened when coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region early on Thursday, filling the mine with smoke, the TASS news agency cited local emergency services as saying.

Regional Governor Sergei Tsivilev said:

The chance of an explosion is very high. We've decided to suspend the search and rescue operation until the concentration of gas reduces.

Methane levels were dangerously high, he said.

Dozens were being treated in hospital, at least some of them with smoke poisoning. Four were in critical condition.

The coal-producing region of Kemerovo roughly 3 500 km east of Moscow has been hit by fatal mining accidents for years.

The mine is part of SDS-Holding, owned by the privately held Siberian Business Union. The union had no immediate comment.

Before the rescue operation was halted, the governor said there was still electricity and ventilation in the mine, but that they had lost contact with some people deep underground.

"For now there is no heavy smoke, so we hope that there is no fire," Tsivilev said on his Telegram channel. "We have no communication lines with these people, the underground communications system is not working."

READ | Eleven dead, dozens missing in Siberia coal mine accident

Some 285 people were inside the mine when smoke spread through the ventilation shaft, the Emergency Ministry said. At least 239 made it above ground, authorities said. They did not say what had caused the smoke.

'Great misfortune'

On state television, President Vladimir Putin said he had spoken with the governor and emergency officials, describing the accident as a "great misfortune".

He said:

Unfortunately the situation is not getting easier. And there's a danger to the lives of the rescuers ... We'll hope they can save as many people as they can.

The Kremlin said Putin had ordered the emergencies minister to fly to the region to help.

Kemerovo declared a three-day period of mourning.

In 2007, Kemerovo was the site of the worst mining accident since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union when an explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

In 2010, explosions at the region's Raspadskaya mine killed more than 90 people.

The Investigative Committee law enforcement agency's regional branch said it had opened a criminal case into negligence causing loss of life.

(Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Giles Elgood)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiamining
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
26% - 663 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 422 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
58% - 1475 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.19
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,790.09
+0.1%
Silver
23.65
+0.4%
Palladium
1,872.50
+0.9%
Platinum
1,000.13
+2.1%
Brent Crude
82.25
-0.1%
Top 40
64,063
-0.2%
All Share
70,555
-0.0%
Resource 10
65,733
-1.7%
Industrial 25
94,130
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,936
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

5h ago

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo