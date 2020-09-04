37m ago

add bookmark

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for second day after pulse detected

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emergency workers search a collapsed building in Beirut, Lebanon.
Emergency workers search a collapsed building in Beirut, Lebanon.
Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images
  • Sensors had detected on Thursday signs of a pulse and breathing in the rubble where a blast destroyed buildings in Beirut.
  • Rescuers were digging through the rubble in the hope of finding someone alive.
  • The blast which happened on 4 August killed about 190 people and injured 6 000.

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday in the hope of finding someone alive more than a month after it was destroyed by a huge port explosion that shattered the Lebanese capital.

But by early evening on Friday, rescue workers including a search and rescue team from Chile, had not found anyone in the debris in the Gemmayze area, where sensors had on Thursday detected signs of a pulse and breathing.

Gemmayze and the neighbouring Mar Mikhael district were among the areas hardest hit by the 4 August explosion at the nearby port, which was caused by massive amounts of badly stored ammonium nitrate.

The blast killed about 190 people and injured 6 000, in a nation already crippled by economic crisis. Church bells and the call to prayer from mosques sounded in Beirut to honour those killed a month earlier. The authorities also held ceremonies.

Citing its correspondent, Lebanese broadcaster MTV said the machine used to detect breathing had been moved three times without detecting breathing. A dog brought by the specialist Chilean team was also taking part in the effort.

Mechanical diggers lifted chunks of concrete and masonry as workers used shovels and their hands to dig. A crane and mechanical digger helped lift steel girders and other heavy debris from the ruins.

Residents gathered nearby, hoping someone could be found, while some said the government had not done enough to help.

"The government has been completely complacent, has been completely absent," said Stephanie Bou Chedid, a volunteer from a group helping victims of the blast.

President Michel Aoun followed up on the operation in a phone call with the head of the civil defence, the presidency said.

Near the site, Mohamed Houry, 65, said he hoped someone was found alive but, even if only bodies were uncovered, "it's important their families can find peace".

The explosion ripped through a swathe of the capital, shattering districts such as Gemmayze, home to many old, traditional buildings, some of which crumbled in the shockwave.

The building being searched once housed a bar on its ground floor.

Rescuers used scanning equipment to create 3D images of the wreckage to try to locate anyone alive, local television images showed.

Related Links
Beirut blast: 8 000 tons of debris cleared from port
Beirut blast: 25 people face charges
Beirut blast: Arrest warrant against top customs official
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 748 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 163 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2104 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.59
(+0.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.98
(+1.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.64
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
12.08
(+0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.13)
Gold
1925.40
(-0.04)
Silver
26.53
(+0.63)
Platinum
900.00
(+1.52)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2324.00
(+1.98)
All Share
53838.36
(-1.25)
Top 40
49666.14
(-1.30)
Financial 15
9450.79
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
72316.11
(-2.78)
Resource 10
54218.84
(+0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo