57m ago

add bookmark

Residents afraid to return home as aftershocks rock Philippines after 6.4-magnitude earthquake

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rescue teams conducting an inspection at Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.
Rescue teams conducting an inspection at Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.
HANDOUT / BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION / AFP
  • A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' Abra province on Tuesday night. 
  • Aftershocks continued to rock the mountain region on Wednesday morning. 
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said electricity was being restored in the region. 

Residents were too afraid to return to their homes as aftershocks rocked a blacked-out northern Philippines on Wednesday, hours after a strong earthquake injured at least six people and damaged schools, churches and other buildings.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province late on Tuesday, cutting power to most of the region. Numerous aftershocks rattled Abra through the night and into Wednesday morning, authorities said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered a school holiday as authorities assessed damaged buildings and said electricity was being restored.

A building housing a gallery of photos of the president's father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr, was among those damaged.

"People are asking for tents, and the reason why is they are afraid of going back to their houses because of the aftershocks, which could collapse their houses with the foundations weakened," Marcos Jr told reporters.

Several patients spent most of the night outside a government hospital in the city after ceilings collapsed on several rooms and damaged equipment, a hospital staff member said.

All patients and staff were safe but the hospital's outpatient department was closed while the building was being inspected.

Rescuer Ron Sequerra said his family had been woken by strong shaking near the epicentre in Abra.

Sequerra said:

We hid under a table and my family only went out of the house after the shaking stopped.

He said six people were injured in Lagayan town.

Workers cleared a Batac road that had been blocked by tumbling boulders, while a number of old churches in Abra and Ilocos Norte also sustained damage, the civil defence office said.

The Lagayan mayor's office in Abra was closed after it sustained cracks and broken windows, as was a newly built high school already damaged by a strong quake earlier this year.

"We had a room in there with old laptops that toppled like dominoes. The walls and the posts were destroyed. It's no longer safe to use," Esterio Apolinar, principal of Lagayan's Pulot National High School, told AFP.

The education department also released photos of upended desks, chairs and books scattered on the floor at other Lagayan schools.

READ | One dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

The spire of an old church in the nearby town of La Paz crumbled, scattering blocks of brick in the courtyard, its parish priest Christian Edward Padua told AFP.

Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Manotoc, the president's nephew, told government workers to take the day off while authorities inspected buildings.

Flights were cancelled when the airport in the provincial capital, Laoag City, shut its runway for two days to check for damage, flag-carrier Philippine Airlines said.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in mountainous Abra in July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
philippinesearthquakenatural disaster
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4580 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14110 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
37% - 17678 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10940 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,670.10
+1.0%
Silver
19.68
+1.7%
Palladium
1,962.39
+1.6%
Platinum
936.97
+1.9%
Brent Crude
93.52
+0.3%
Top 40
59,864
+1.0%
All Share
66,370
+0.8%
Resource 10
62,584
+1.5%
Industrial 25
78,182
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,441
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in...

26m ago

Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in Gqeberha
Sprinkle kindness everywhere you go: 'It feels good to give a little something to...

6h ago

Sprinkle kindness everywhere you go: 'It feels good to give a little something to the next'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo