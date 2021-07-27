11m ago

add bookmark

Residents urged indoors after blast at German chemical site

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emergency vehicles of the fire brigade and rescue services stand not far from an access road to the Chempark over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue forces and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained.
Emergency vehicles of the fire brigade and rescue services stand not far from an access road to the Chempark over which a dark cloud of smoke is rising. After an explosion, fire brigade, rescue forces and police are currently in large-scale operation, the police explained.
Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Residents have been warned after a massive explosion in Leverkusen, Germany.
  • The explosion happened at an industrial site.
  • There were no reports of injuries.

A huge explosion at a chemical park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday sent a column of black smoke into the air, with officials urging residents to shelter indoors and close their windows.

The blast at the Chempark industrial site triggered an "extreme danger" alert on Germany's NINA warning app, urging residents to close all doors and windows and keep the emergency phone numbers free as much as possible.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal man killed in tanker explosion at cleaning company

Police in the nearby city of Cologne tweeted that they were closing several motorways in the Leverkusen area because of "major damage".

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Residents said the blast could be heard far and wide, with some saying their windows were rattled by the force of the explosion.

Many shared images on social media of the smoke billowing from the chemical site in Leverkusen's Buerrig district, which houses several well-known companies including Bayer, Evonik Industries and Lanxess.

Local media reported that the explosion appears to have originated from a hazardous waste incineration plant on the site.

"For still unknown reasons there was an explosion at Chempark Leverkusen," the Chempark company said on its Twitter feed, adding that firefighters were at the scene.

"Residents are asked to move into closed rooms and keeps doors and windows shut."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germany
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
54% - 2007 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 1095 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.86
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.50
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,797.17
-0.0%
Silver
25.16
-0.1%
Palladium
2,662.26
-0.0%
Platinum
1,063.93
-0.7%
Brent Crude
74.50
+0.5%
Top 40
61,283
-1.1%
All Share
67,406
-1.0%
Resource 10
69,184
-0.3%
Industrial 25
85,221
-2.3%
Financial 15
12,823
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

2h ago

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina

16m ago

Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Blitzboks rocked by Argentina, dumped out of Tokyo...

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Blitzboks rocked by Argentina, dumped out of Tokyo Olympics
Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the...

50m ago

Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the credit'
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
SA sports community celebrates Schoenmaker's landmark silver medal: 'Keep flying...

53m ago

SA sports community celebrates Schoenmaker's landmark silver medal: 'Keep flying the SA flag'
Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo

2h ago

Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo
'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock

4h ago

'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock
Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'

4h ago

Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'
Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

5h ago

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo
Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina

5h ago

Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final

5h ago

Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final
Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal...

6h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo
Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'

26 Jul

Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

26 Jul

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

26 Jul

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 Jul

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

26 Jul

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

26 Jul

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

26 Jul

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo