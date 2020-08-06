19m ago

add bookmark

Respiratory therapist struggles to catch her own breath after Covid-19

A nurse checks a Covid-19 patient's ventilator.
A nurse checks a Covid-19 patient's ventilator.
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Ana Carolina Xavier was helping as many as six coronavirus patients a day to slowly recover lung capacity when she began worrying about her own breathing.

As the 33-year-old physical therapist was working a holiday shift in a Rio de Janeiro field hospital, she felt her heart pumping, head throbbing and lungs struggling to expand.

A scan of her lungs showed the kind of damage she had seen wreaking havoc on her patients, many of them young and otherwise healthy - but now struggling for months to catch their breath.

Xavier said:

This disease – I've never seen something that destroys the lungs in the same way. There's no point of comparison. Even talking can become a struggle.

Weeks after her recovery, Xavier still takes pauses during interviews to rest and recover. She complains of endless headaches, and the oxygen levels in her blood occasionally dip.

Frontline health workers such as Xavier are sounding the alarm about lingering respiratory issues that may come to haunt a generation of Covid-19 patients.

Many are young or middle-aged adults who had moderate symptoms and never went on ventilators, yet their daily lives are no longer the same. Despite these lasting, perhaps chronic conditions, patients appear in many government statistics simply as "recovered".

"One thing we have begun to notice is a fatigue syndrome that patients apparently cannot overcome, even a while after recovering from Covid-19," said pulmonologist Lucia Viola, of Colombia's Fundacion Neumologica.

"I've had patients who a month and a half after recovering, still feel tired."

In May, experts wrote a 'call to arms' in The Lancet medical journal to raise awareness about recovered coronavirus patients developing pulmonary fibrosis - irreversible scarring of the lungs that causes fatigue and shortness of breath.

At least two patients have undergone coronavirus-related lung transplants in the United States, including a 28-year old.

Xavier said several of her patients appear to have developed fibrosis.

She now knows firsthand how scary it can feel to be out of breath just from making coffee or taking a shower. Some of her patients complained of feeling exhausted after walking up the stairs or rolling around in bed.

"It feels like the air is never going to fill up in your lungs again," Xavier said.

Singing without air

Marcia Guimaraes, a 40-year-old samba singer, was used to running up to 10km per day in hilly Rio. To her surprise, she recently found herself short of breath in the middle of giving a voice lesson.

"There were some long musical phrases that I used to sing easily in one breath and then I couldn't do it anymore. It's what shook me the most," recalled Guimaraes.

Guimaraes tested positive for the coronavirus. She was fatigued just from walking between her bedroom and kitchen and felt like sleeping all the time.

Slowly, with Xavier's help, she has regained much of her former strength.

"Now I can sing," Guimaraes said. "It's not like it used to be, but I'm getting better every day."

Born in a small rural town, Xavier was drawn to physical therapy after seeing it help her grandfather, who suffered from Parkinson's Disease.

Her respiratory therapy has had to adapt to the pandemic.

Ordinarily, Xavier said, respiratory therapy would involve deep breaths and exhalation. But studies quickly flagged the risk that Covid-19 patients would spread the virus more widely with heavy breathing exercises.

Xavier has resorted to a passive form of therapy that is common in Brazil. She raises patients' arms while monitoring their breathing and oxygen levels, then lays them belly-down and massages their back muscles to help their diaphragms contract.

"It's like conducting an orchestra," Xavier said. "If one muscle falls 'out of tune,' the orchestra loses its synergy. It's the same with breathing."

Xavier said her work has been transformed by the experience of falling sick.

When she first started working with Covid-19 patients, she felt like an athletic coach pushing patients to keep working through the exhaustion. Now she knows when to let them rest.

"To understand what the patient is feeling, it changed me."

Related Links
More than 1.3 million people have recovered from Covid-19 — but painful symptoms may last longer
Hospitals turn to snorkel masks to ease respirator overload
Cape Town woman died 2 days after getting test results: Coronavirus is everywhere, says husband
Read more on:
brazilhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 3358 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2264 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1930 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.51
(-1.08)
ZAR/GBP
23.04
(-1.38)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(-0.90)
ZAR/AUD
12.57
(-0.83)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-1.24)
Gold
2059.58
(+1.18)
Silver
28.23
(+5.21)
Platinum
981.00
(+1.83)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2224.50
(+2.31)
All Share
57730.21
(+0.18)
Top 40
53433.17
(+0.29)
Financial 15
9780.34
(-1.50)
Industrial 25
76353.20
(+0.25)
Resource 10
60350.11
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo