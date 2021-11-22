1h ago

add bookmark

Resumption of India's Covax vaccine supply delayed by Nepal - sources

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Workers load boxes of COVID-19 vaccines for Covax in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
Workers load boxes of COVID-19 vaccines for Covax in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
MAMYRAEL/AFP via Getty Images

The resumption of India supplying Covid-19 vaccines to the global Covax vaccine-sharing platform after eight months was delayed on Monday when Nepal requested a postponement, two sources told Reuters.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, was scheduled to ship Covishield doses through Covax to Nepal on Monday, but the country now wants them only around 29 November, said one of the sources, a Nepal health ministry official.

He declined to explain the reasons for the delay. Neither source wanted to be named ahead of vaccine delivery, expected to be in hundreds of thousands of doses.

A Nepal health ministry spokesperson had no immediate comment. SII, whose licensed version of the AstraZeneca vaccine is known as Covishield, did not respond to a request for comment.

SII last supplied to Covax in the middle of April before India stopped all vaccine exports to meet its own demand as infections soared. The company has a deal to sell hundreds of millions of vaccines doses to Covax, which distributes shots to low and medium-income countries.

Before the ban, SII sent a total of about 20 million Covishield doses to various countries through Covax and many more doses as part of the Indian government's vaccine grants programme.

India last month sent around 4 million vaccine doses bilaterally to its friends and neighbours after domestic output surged. SII has nearly quadrupled Covishield production to up to 240 million doses a month from its April levels.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indianepalcoronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4156 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 723 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2053 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.71
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,815.62
-1.7%
Silver
24.50
-0.6%
Palladium
2,035.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,035.00
+0.0%
Brent Crude
78.89
-2.9%
Top 40
64,210
+0.8%
All Share
70,773
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,411
+1.2%
Industrial 25
94,599
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,098
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo