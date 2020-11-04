51m ago

add bookmark

'Rigged election': Donald Trump's long-running fraud claims

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Donald Trump has a long history of claiming that US elections are being rigged, particularly when the results are not to his liking.

LIVE | US election 2020: Trump says he will go to the Supreme Court and demand the vote be stopped

- 'Obama lost popular vote'

During the 2012 presidential campaign, when Trump championed the notorious "birther" theory that Barack Obama was not American, the property developer claims voting machines wiped ballots for Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

Just after the results were announced, Trump tweets - wrongly - that Obama "lost the popular vote by a lot and won the election. We should have a revolution in this country!

"We should march on Washington and stop this travesty," he adds.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get the latest Biden vs Trump news

- 'Ted Cruz stole Iowa!'

During the Republican primaries in 2016, Trump accuses his rival Ted Cruz of cheating when he beat him convincingly in Iowa and Wisconsin.

"Ted Cruz didn't win Iowa, he stole it," Trump tweets. "That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad!"

- 'Dead people are voting'

After he wins the Republican nomination, Trump ramps up his rhetoric, attacking the "corrupt" voting system as he fell behind in opinion polls to the Democrat Hillary Clinton, who he dubbed "Crooked Hillary".

On 1 August he twice warns that the election "is going to be rigged", telling supporters: "we'd better be careful... or it's going to be taken away from us."

"People that have died 10 years ago are still voting," he later claims, saying "fraud is very, very common" and that illegal immigrants are also voting.

The candidate also spreads a conspiracy theory claiming that 2.5 million Clinton supporters have been given two votes "so they can vote twice".

- 'I'll keep you in suspense'

During a Fox News presidential debate less than three weeks before the 8 November poll in 2016, Trump dramatically breaks with US electoral tradition by saying he may not accept defeat if Clinton wins.

"I will tell you at the time," he says. "I'll keep you in suspense."

- 'I won popular vote'

Even after he wins the presidency with a majority of the electoral college, Trump claims wrongly that he also won the popular vote, saying Clinton got millions of illegal ballots.

"Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California," he tweets.

"So why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!"

- 'Trying to steal' vote

In the final months of the 2020 campaign, Trump repeatedly refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, saying Democrats were using postal votes to steal the election.

Postal voting - which often tilts Democrat - was "a whole big scam", he claims.

He tweets that this "is the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history".

Hours after counting started, Trump tweets that "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election" and later says he will go to the Supreme Court to dispute the count.

Experts and US government officials have repeatedly said polling fraud is rare.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Race for the White House | Trump emerges as favourite at 11:00 but Rust Belt too close to call
LIVE | US election 2020: Trump says he will go to the Supreme Court and demand the vote be stopped
FACTBOX | These states could decide the US presidential election
Read more on:
donald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
44% - 1384 votes
Joe Biden
35% - 1092 votes
I don't care
22% - 688 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.02
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.71)
ZAR/EUR
18.78
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.47
(+0.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.39)
Gold
1906.60
(-0.33)
Silver
24.14
(-0.88)
Platinum
872.00
(-0.11)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2283.00
(-0.54)
All Share
53876.13
(+1.29)
Top 40
49524.06
(+1.37)
Financial 15
10029.38
(+0.42)
Industrial 25
75429.97
(+2.69)
Resource 10
50023.02
(-0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo