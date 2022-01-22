Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to pandemic

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing carnival festivities due to a surge in the pandemic.

A joint statement said the samba school parades will instead be held in April.

The parades have already been cancelled altogether for the second year in a row.

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are postponing the glittering parades that are the highlight of carnival festivities due to a surge in the pandemic, the Brazilian cities said Friday.

The samba school parades originally scheduled for late next month will instead be held in April, authorities said in a joint statement, citing the pandemic and "the need to save lives."

Raucous street celebrations associated with one of the world's biggest parties have already been cancelled altogether for the second year in a row.

The part being postponed now, which is better known, are processions of floats and dancers from famous schools of samba. In the case of Rio it unfolds in a stadium called the Sambadrome, which can hold 70 000 people. The spectacle draws tourists from all around Brazil and other countries.

This is being allowed to go ahead, at least for now, because authorities can control who goes into the arena. The street party part of carnival is considered too wild and spontaneous for that.

The pandemic has killed more than 622 000 people in Brazil and the country is in the middle of yet another wave, fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

As that strain spreads, and after New Year's get togethers, this week the country set a record for new daily infections at nearly 205,000.

Nearly 70 percent of Brazil's adult population has received two vaccination shots.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.