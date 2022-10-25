31m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Rishi Sunak appointed as UK's first prime minister of colour by King Charles III

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Rishi Sunak was appointed as British prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday. 
  • This after the resignation of former PM Liz Truss, who only lasted 49 days in the role. 
  • Sunak is the first person of colour to assume the role of UK PM. 

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became Britain's third prime minister this year and the first person of colour to lead the former imperial power, vowing to mend its stricken finances after Liz Truss lasted just 49 days.

Sunak was set to speak outside 10 Downing Street after his appointment by King Charles III, capping the latest extraordinary twist in UK politics following Boris Johnson's demise in July.

Departing Downing Street a little before, Truss wished Sunak "every success" and said she remained "more convinced than ever" that Britain needed to be "bold" in confronting the challenges it faced.

Sunak became the ruling Conservatives' new leader on Monday after triumphing over rival contender Penny Mordaunt, who failed to secure enough nominations from Tory MPs.

It had become a two-way fight after Johnson dramatically aborted a comeback attempt late on Sunday, having failed to persuade Sunak to share power. He has maintained a deafening silence since.

Sunak, a Hindu, is the first British-Indian prime minister and, at 42, the youngest leader in more than two centuries.

US President Joe Biden called the choice "groundbreaking", and vowed to reach out to Sunak shortly.

READ | New UK PM Rishi Sunak is a child of privilege, married into almost $1 billion in tech money

Sunak took power in a morning audience with Charles - who anointed his first prime minister since ascending the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

'Unite or die'

Britain's Conservative-supporting media hailed Sunak's appointment.

"The force is with you, Rishi," ran The Sun's headline, in a reference to Sunak's love of "Star Wars" films. The Daily Mail called it "a new dawn for Britain".

But the left-leaning Guardian highlighted Sunak's warning to Conservative MPs that the party must "unite or die".

Truss left office as the shortest-serving premier in history, after a calamitous tax-slashing budget sparked economic and political turmoil.

The 47-year-old announced her resignation last Thursday, admitting she could not deliver her mandate from Conservative members - who had chosen her over Sunak in the summer to replace Johnson.

Sunak has now staged a stunning turnaround in political fortunes, and vowed to do the same for Britain as it confronts decades-high inflation, surging borrowing costs and imminent recession.

He also faces the uphill task of uniting a party riven with divisions and infighting.

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader, said MPs now understood the "existential threat" facing the Tories, and that they needed to unite or accept being "out of power for a long time".

'Difficult decisions'

After delivering the now all-too-familiar new leader's speech, Sunak started appointing his top team before facing his first session of "Prime Minister's Questions" in parliament on Wednesday.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt - appointed by Truss just 11 days ago in a bid to salvage her premiership - could remain in the role after stabilising the markets.

He endorsed Sunak on Sunday, writing in the Telegraph that he was a leader "willing to make the choices necessary for our long-term prosperity".

After reversing almost all of Truss's various tax cuts, Hunt has warned "difficult decisions" loom over public spending.

Whoever heads the Treasury is set to unveil the government's much-anticipated fiscal plans on October 31.

Sunak must also decide whether to appoint to his cabinet senior MPs who did not support him, such as Mordaunt, in a bid to unify his fractured party.

One unlikely to get a seat around the table is former boss Johnson, who was driven out in July partly thanks to Sunak's resignation.

'No mandate'

Sunak, a wealthy descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa, is also facing calls for a general election after becoming the latest leader who lacks a direct mandate from the electorate.

Pollster Ipsos said on Monday that 62 percent of voters want a vote by the end of the year.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said:

He has no mandate, no answers and no ideas.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said young people would be "inspired" by the appointment of the first British-Asian leader - but also insisted it was time for a general election.

"Given the Conservatives have trashed the economy... I guess one's not surprised that they're scared of the British public," he told Times Radio.

The next election is not due until January 2025 at the latest and opposition parties have no way to force one, unless dozens of Conservative MPs acquiesce.

That appears unlikely as a flurry of polls show Labour with its largest lead in decades.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rishi sunakukprime ministeruk politics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4372 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
27% - 12266 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
39% - 17653 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.91
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,641.70
-0.5%
Silver
18.88
-1.8%
Palladium
1,961.50
-0.5%
Platinum
914.94
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
58,868
+0.7%
All Share
65,413
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,085
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,525
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,118
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

1h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

4h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo