Rishi Sunak fined by UK police for failing to wear seatbelt

British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for riding in a car without wearing his seat belt in order to film a clip for social media.

Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement", filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.

"Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said on Twitter.

A fixed penalty means Sunak can pay a fine to avoid a court hearing.



Downing Street said in a statement that Sunak "fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised".

"He will, of course, comply with the fixed penalty," it said.

The BBC reported that the fine for not wearing a seat belt as a car passenger would be 100 ($124). If the case went to court, Sunak could pay 500.

In Thursday's video, produced for distribution on Sunak's social media channels, the beltless Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England's north.

Sunak apologised for an "error of judgement" soon after the video came out on Thursday, according to Downing Street, and it has been removed from Instagram.

- Additional reporting by AFP