1h ago

add bookmark

Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivering an address outside Number 10 in Downing Street on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivering an address outside Number 10 in Downing Street on Tuesday.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
  • Rishi Sunak has pledged to pull the UK out of its economic crisis.
  • The new prime minister delivered an address after being officially confirmed on Tuesday.
  • He has already made decisions on his cabinet. 

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics.

Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets that had balked at his predecessor's debt-fuelled economic plans.

The former hedge fund boss said he would unite the country and was expected to name a cabinet drawn from all wings of the party to end infighting and abrupt policy changes that have horrified investors and alarmed international allies.

Speaking outside his official Downing Street residence, Sunak praised the ambition of his predecessor Liz Truss to reignite economic growth but acknowledged mistakes had been made.

"I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them," said Sunak, who broke with the tradition of standing beside his family and cheering political supporters.

"I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands."

EXPLAINER | UK's first PM of colour: Who is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak said difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending. Hunt, who Truss appointed to calm markets roiled by her dash for growth, has been preparing a new budget alongside borrowing and growth forecasts due out on Monday.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: British Prime Minist
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives after taking office to make a statement outside Number 10 in Downing Street on Tuesday.

The new prime minister also restored Dominic Raab to the post of deputy prime minister, a role he lost in Truss's 44 days in office.

With his new appointments, Sunak was seen to be drawing ministers from across the Conservative Party while leaving others in post - a move that should ease concerns that Sunak might appoint loyalists rather than try to unify the party.

Tough

Sunak, one of the richest men in parliament, is expected to slash spending to plug an estimated 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in the public finances created by an economic slowdown, higher borrowing costs and an energy support scheme.

He will now need to review all spending, including on politically sensitive areas such as health, education, defence, welfare and pensions. But with his party's popularity in freefall, he will face growing calls for an election if he ditches too many of the promises that the Conservatives win election in 2019.

Economists and investors have welcomed Sunak's appointment - Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said the adults had taken charge again - but they warn he has few options to fix the country's finances when millions are battling a cost of living crunch.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Rishi Sunak wins race to become new UK PM

Sunak, who ran the Treasury during the Covid-19 pandemic, promised to put economic stability and confidence at the heart of the agenda. "This will mean difficult decisions to come," he said, shortly after he accepted King Charles's request to form a government.

Sunak also vowed to put the public's need above politics, in recognition of the growing anger at Britain's political class and the ideological battles that have raged ever since the historic 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Workers heading towards London's financial district said Sunak, at 42 Britain's youngest prime minister for more than 200 years and its first leader of colour, appeared to be the best of a bad bunch.

"I think he was competent, and that's really what we should hope for at the moment," said management consultant, James Eastbook, 43.

With two prime ministers appointed in two months without a popular vote, some called for a general election now but others hoped Sunak would stay until the next scheduled election, due by January 2025.

Machinations

Sunak, a Goldman Sachs analyst who only entered parliament in 2015, faces a challenge ending the factional infighting that has brought his party low. Many Conservatives remain angry with him for quitting as finance minister in July and triggering a wider rebellion that ended Boris Johnson's premiership.

Others question how a multi millionaire can lead the country when millions of people are struggling with surging food and energy bills.

"I think this decision sinks us as a party for the next election," one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters.

Historian and political biographer Anthony Seldon said Sunak would also be constrained by the mistakes of his immediate predecessor.

"There is no leeway on him being anything other than extraordinarily conservative and cautious," he told Reuters.

Many politicians and officials abroad, having watched as a country once seen as a pillar of economic and political stability descended into brutal infighting, welcomed Sunak's appointment.

Sunak, a Hindu, also becomes Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin.

US President Joe Biden described it as a "groundbreaking milestone", while leaders from India and elsewhere welcomed the news. Sunak's billionaire father-in-law, N.R. Narayana Murthy, said he would serve the United Kingdom well.

"We are proud of him and we wish him success," the founder of software giant Infosys said in a statement. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rishi sunakukpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4464 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14077 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17662 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10686 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.89
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,656.68
+0.4%
Silver
19.42
+1.0%
Palladium
1,926.50
-2.3%
Platinum
922.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,268
+1.4%
All Share
65,851
+1.4%
Resource 10
61,645
-0.3%
Industrial 25
77,849
+2.3%
Financial 15
15,249
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

8h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

11h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo