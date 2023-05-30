1h ago

Share

Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK PM Rishi Sunak.
UK PM Rishi Sunak.
Geoff Caddick, AFP
  • British PM Rishi Sunak will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington next week to focus on enhancing economic ties.
  • Sunak's visit aims to strengthen UK-US cooperation on economic challenges and deepen coordination following strained relations due to Brexit.
  • While a free-trade agreement is unlikely to be discussed, efforts will be made to reduce trade barriers and explore agreements with individual US states.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks with US President Joe Biden next week in Washington, where they will discuss improving economic ties and how to sustain military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Sunak will be in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday next week and meet Biden, members of Congress and US business leaders, Sunak's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The visit will be an opportunity to build on the discussions that the prime minister and President Biden have had in recent months about enhancing the level of cooperation and coordination between the UK and the US on the economic challenges that will define our future," the spokesperson said.

"There will also be an opportunity to discuss issues, including sustaining our support for Ukraine."

Sunak wants to forge better relations with the United States after they were strained by Britain's departure from the European Union at the end of 2020.

In April, a White House official was forced to deny Biden was "anti-British" after he spent over half a day in the British province of Northern Ireland before he travelled south to the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days of meetings.

ALSO READ | Driver who crashed outside White House charged with threatening president

The Biden administration has shown little interest in negotiating a free-trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which British supporters of leaving the EU once touted as one of the main benefits of its departure from the bloc.

Discussions had progressed during former US president Donald Trump's administration before Biden came to power, and then the talks stalled.

Sunak's spokesperson said on Tuesday it was unlikely there would be a discussion about a free-trade agreement on this visit, and there would instead be a focus on reducing trade barriers in other ways, such as agreements with individual states.

Britain's relationship with the United States is partly built on close defence, intelligence, economic and cultural ties, and the two sides are largely in lockstep in supporting Ukraine.

Sunak accepted Biden's invitation to visit the White House in March when the two leaders met in San Diego to inaugurate the next phase of a submarine alliance between the United States, Britain, and Australia, known as AUKUS.

The two men appeared to get along well on that visit, with Biden noting that Sunak is a graduate of Stanford University and asking for a visit to the home he still owns in Santa Monica.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenrishi sunakusuk
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2549 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 641 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

6h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

5h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.70
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.42
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
21.13
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.83
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,018.47
-1.1%
Palladium
1,403.92
-1.8%
Gold
1,961.09
+0.9%
Silver
23.20
+0.2%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
70,921
-0.7%
All Share
75,940
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,062
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,731
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,358
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo