22m ago

add bookmark

Rising star in Thai politics faces mounting sexual abuse allegations

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This picture taken on April 17, 2022 shows Prinn Panitchpakdi (centre), a former deputy of Thailand's Democrat Party, as he leaves a police station in Bangkok on his way to court to ask for bail. Prinn, an up-and-coming Thai politician, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women, in what is fast becoming the country's most high-profile #MeToo case. Tananchai KEAWSOWATTANA / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP
This picture taken on April 17, 2022 shows Prinn Panitchpakdi (centre), a former deputy of Thailand's Democrat Party, as he leaves a police station in Bangkok on his way to court to ask for bail. Prinn, an up-and-coming Thai politician, is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women, in what is fast becoming the country's most high-profile #MeToo case. Tananchai KEAWSOWATTANA / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP
  • Former Thai Democratic party deputy, Prinn Panitchpakdi, has been accused of sexual abuse. 
  • Fourteen women filed formal complaints against him. 
  • Panitchpakdi was initially accused of assaulting an 18-year-old student. 

An up-and-coming Thai politician is facing allegations he sexually abused more than a dozen women, in what is fast becoming the country's most high-profile #MeToo case.

According to Thai police, 14 women formally filed complaints against former Democrat Party deputy Prinn Panitchpakdi, whose father was deputy prime minister and later director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

The #MeToo movement - which originated in the United States - swept the globe in 2017 but, until now, Thailand had not seen a similar wave of public accusations of sexual assault against a well-known figure.

On Tuesday, Democrat Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit formally apologised and promised an investigation.

He said: 

I feel very sorry and would like to apologise to the public for the incident related to Prinn Panitchapakdi.

Jurin acknowledged he fast-tracked 44-year-old Prinn into a leadership role in Thailand's oldest political party, which was founded with a pro-royal and conservative agenda.

He also vowed to look into the party's vetting process and said that he would resign from two committees examining gender equality and promoting women's rights.

The statement follows increasing calls from women's rights groups for the party to take Prinn's alleged misconduct seriously.

The allegations against Prinn have snowballed since he was accused last week of sexually harassing an 18-year-old student.

Following the woman's statement, he resigned from the Democrat Party.

READ | Prosecutors slam R. Kelly’s bid to postpone sentencing as the singer faces 10 years behind bars

Since then, more women have come forward to accuse Prinn, with three charges of rape and sexual harassment filed Saturday.

Lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd, who is representing some of the women, said Monday he was aware of "14 in total right now", without going into further detail.

Among the accusers is Bangkok Council candidate Anna Vidhyaphum, who alleges that Prinn raped her in 2021.

Prinn has denied all of the allegations, adding he would contest the accusations in court.

He has been released from custody on a $20 755 bail and is banned from travelling abroad.

Prinn, a former investment banker, was seen as a rising political star after being appointed the Democrat Party's deputy leader in 2019, less than three years after joining it.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7254 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3101 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.88
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.07
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,979.67
+0.0%
Silver
25.98
+0.4%
Palladium
2,396.26
-2.1%
Platinum
1,018.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
113.16
+1.3%
Top 40
66,946
+0.7%
All Share
73,920
+0.7%
Resource 10
83,998
+1.9%
Industrial 25
78,484
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,574
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

5h ago

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo