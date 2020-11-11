1h ago

add bookmark

Robbers take 6.5 million euros from German customs office

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

German investigators said on Wednesday they had launched a manhunt for suspects who made off with 6.5 million euros ($7.6 million) in cash after breaking into a customs office.

"The break-in was professionally planned and carried out: three as yet unidentified perpetrators used a drill to get to the vault from an adjoining room in the cellar of the building," police said in a statement.

"From there they stole about 6.5 million euros in cash."

The heist, which struck the customs office in the western city of Duisburg, took place on Sunday, 1 November.

Witnesses said they had heard drilling sounds at around 06:00. Three hours later, three men dressed in dark clothing and dark knit caps were seen walking in and out of the building to load objects into a white van with sliding doors.

They then drove off with the van.

Another witness noticed a man walking around the customs office before getting into a car and driving off in the same direction as the van.

Photographs of the man taken by the witness were published by police, who are offering a 100 000-euro reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects.

100kg gold coin 

Germany has been hit by several high-profile heists, with banks and museums frequent targets.

A Berlin court sentenced three men to multi-year jail sentences in February for the spectacular theft of a 100kg gold coin from one of the German capital's museums.

Police have found no trace of the Canadian coin since the late-night heist in March 2017 from the Bode Museum, located close to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Berlin apartment.

The "Big Maple Leaf", one of five minted in 2007, is considered the world's second-largest gold coin after the one-ton Australian Kangaroo issued in 2012.

Two of the men convicted belong to a family of Arab origin notorious for ties to organised crime, while the third was a security guard at the museum.

The Remmo family, whose patriarchs fled war-torn Lebanon in the 1980s, are considered to be one of Berlin's most notorious organised crime clans.

Priceless diamonds were meanwhile among a huge haul of jewellery stolen from the Green Vault museum in Dresden's Royal Palace in November last year.

Half a million euros in reward has been offered for information about the spectacular break-in, but no suspects have yet been named.

None of the objects, many encrusted with hundreds of diamonds, have been recovered.

Most recently in Berlin, at least three bank robbery attempts were reported over the summer.

A bank in the upmarket central district of Wilmersdorf was hit twice, with thieves reportedly making off with half a million euros in their first bid while holding up a money transporter.

It was unclear if any money was taken in the second attempt.

A separate bank in the German capital was also hit in August, but thieves fled empty handed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brazil police bust tunnel intended for $317M bank heist
Bad habits: 'Nuns' on the run after failed US bank heist
Babysitter accused of robbing bank to pay back stolen money
Read more on:
germany
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1852 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4185 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 5248 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.65
(-0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(+0.00)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.12)
Gold
1862.00
(-0.72)
Silver
24.20
(+0.25)
Platinum
866.00
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2307.00
(-5.70)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo