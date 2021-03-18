49m ago

add bookmark

Robert Long: Former roommate says Georgia shooter expressed shame over sex addiction

  • Tyler Bayless says he spent "months living in an Atlanta halfway house for recovering addicts" with Robert Aaron Long.
  • Long has been harged with eight murders in attacks at Atlanta-area day spas. 
  • Long's family facilitated his arrest, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

A former roommate of the Georgia man charged with eight murders in attacks at Atlanta-area day spas said the shooter told him of an addiction that compelled him to visit massage parlors seeking sex.

Tyler Bayless, 35, told Reuters that he spent several months living in an Atlanta halfway house for recovering addicts with Robert Aaron Long, 21, who was charged on Wednesday with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the Tuesday night shootings.

Bayless, who says he was being treated for drug addiction, said he was in a halfway house named Maverick Recovery with Long in late 2019 and early 2020, and last saw Long last February. He said Long had been treated for sex addiction and that he frequented massage parlors "for explicitly sexual activity."

Bayless said Long was "deeply religious" and would become "very emotionally distraught that he frequented these places."

"In the halfway house he would describe several of his sexual addiction 'relapses' as he called them. He would have a deep feeling of remorse and shame and say he needed to return to prayer and to return to God," he said.

Reuters called Maverick Recovery but the facility was not open.

Law enforcement officials said Long may have been struggling with a sex addiction that he presented as his motive for violence that primarily targeted minority women.

Authorities did not discount the possibility that the attacks were inspired at least in part by an anti-immigrant or anti-Asian sentiment, or some personal grievance. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. A white woman and white man were also among those killed. Long is white.

Long's mugshot released by authorities showed him with a chin beard, short hair on the sides of his head, and longer hair on the top, some reaching his eyes.

Long graduated from Sequoyah High School in Canton, Georgia in 2017, a Cherokee County School District spokeswoman said.

The Daily Beast reported that an Instagram account appearing to belong to Long, but which was no longer active, contained a tagline that read: "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It's a pretty good life."

Elders at the Crabapple First Baptist Church, which Long attended in nearby Milton, Georgia, issued a statement expressing grief over the shootings.

"We are heartbroken for all involved. We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them," the statement said. "Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well."

The church appeared to have disabled its Facebook page, which had contained a 2018 video clip in which Long talked about his baptism and youth group in the seventh grade when a speaker discussed the biblical parable of the prodigal son, according to the Daily Beast.

"The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he's wanting to eat pig food, he realized there's something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him," Long said in the clip. "And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God."

Long's family did not respond to a request for comment. The family facilitated the arrest, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Reuters visited the address listed in public records for the suspect and two other people with his surname. It was a modest, well-kept house in an upper middle-class neighborhood in Woodstock, a predominantly white Cherokee County community of about 33 000 people.

The shades were drawn on Wednesday and an American flag hung from an awning at the front of the ranch-style home.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
robert aaron longatlantacrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6054 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4017 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5890 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.66
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.48
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.46
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,736.79
(-0.5)
Silver
26.24
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,212.25
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
68.00
(-0.6)
Palladium
2,610.66
(+1.5)
All Share
66,888
(+0.6)
Top 40
61,173
(+0.6)
Financial 15
12,357
(-0.1)
Industrial 25
87,048
(+0.5)
Resource 10
67,748
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo