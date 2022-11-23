53m ago

add bookmark

Rocket strike kills Ukrainian newborn baby, Zelensky accuses Russia of 'terror and murder'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A view of a damaged Ukrainian hospital after a Russian missile attack.
A view of a damaged Ukrainian hospital after a Russian missile attack.
Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Ge
  • A newborn baby was killed after a Russian rocket hit a Ukrainian medical facility. 
  • The mother of the baby and her doctor were rescued from the rubble after the attack. 
  • According to reports, nobody else was trapped under the debris. 

Russian strikes killed a newborn baby at a Ukrainian maternity ward and two other civilians elsewhere, officials said on Wednesday as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of "terror and murder".

Ukrainian emergency services said Russian rockets smashed into a building overnight in Vilniansk, part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region, in the latest attack to damage medical facilities since the war began nine months ago.

They distributed video of emergency service workers trying to free a man trapped waist-deep in the rubble of what appeared to be the destroyed maternity ward.

"As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed," they said in a statement.

There was "a woman with a newborn baby as well as a doctor" inside the building at the time, they added.

The baby died while the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble, rescuers said. According to preliminary information, nobody else was trapped under the debris, they added.

READ | From Russia, with (no) love: DA slams Knysna municipality for hosting Moscow consulate

Russian strikes have several times hit Ukrainian hospitals since Russia invaded the country on 24 February, including in the port city of Mariupol, which endured a harsh siege for several weeks before coming under Moscow's control.

An attack in March on Mariupol hospital left three dead, including a child. Ukraine and its Western allies condemned the strike. Moscow insisted it was "staged".

Elsewhere on Wednesday, two people were killed in the shelling of a residential building and a clinic in the northeastern Kharkiv region, said local governor Oleg Synegubov.

Kharkiv clinic attack

"Around 7:40 (5:40 GMT) Kupiansk was shelled. A nine-storey residential building and a clinic were damaged. Unfortunately, two people died: a 55-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man," Synegubov said on social media.

"The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn't able to achieve for nine months and won't be able to achieve," Zelensky said on social media following the attacks.

The World Health Organisation earlier this week said it had recorded more than 700 attacks on Ukraine's health facilities since Russia's invasion began.

Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe at WHO said:

Continued attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean hundreds of hospitals and health care facilities are no longer fully operational.

Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing severe damage ahead of winter, which Kluge said "is already having knock-on effects on the health system and on the people's health".

The small town of Vilniansk is around 45km from the frontline and last week was targeted in Russian strikes that killed 10 people, officials have said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodymyr zelenskyrussiaukraineconflictwar
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 1751 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 791 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 2735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.21
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.74
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,735.67
-0.3%
Silver
21.17
+0.4%
Palladium
1,889.01
+1.6%
Platinum
996.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
88.36
+1.0%
Top 40
66,538
+1.0%
All Share
72,896
+0.9%
Resource 10
70,855
+1.6%
Industrial 25
86,986
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,452
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo