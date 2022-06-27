1h ago

add bookmark

Roe v Wade ruling disproportionately hurts Black women, experts say

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022.
Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022.
Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Ima
  • The Roe v Wade ruling allows state governments to decide whether an abortion is legal.
  • Twenty six states are likely or certain to ban abortion in most or all circumstances.
  • Health experts trace the relatively high rates of abortion among Black women to inequalities in healthcare access.

The US Supreme Court's decision to overturn a constitutional right to an abortion is expected to have a disproportionate impact on Black women and other women of colour, who have traditionally faced overwhelming costs and logistical obstacles in obtaining reproductive healthcare, experts said.

The reversal of Roe v Wade allows state governments to decide whether an abortion is legal. While some states have recently reaffirmed the right to an abortion, 26 states are likely or certain to ban abortion in most or all circumstances.

More Black women live in states that will likely ban abortion, and those living in southern states - with the most restrictive laws - will bear the brunt.

For example, Black people make up about 38% of Mississippi's population, according to recent Census data, compared to about 13% of the US population overall.

READ | As US undoes abortion rights, Chile works to enshrine them

Black women in the United States are nearly four times more likely to have abortions than white women, while Latina women are twice as likely, according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health experts trace the relatively high rates of abortion among Black women to disparities in healthcare access, including lack of health insurance and contraceptives in underserved communities.

In Mississippi, Black women accounted for 74% of abortions in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel for the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) said:

There is no denying the fact that this is a direct attack on all women, and Black women stand to be disproportionately impacted by the court's egregious assault on basic human rights.

If more Black women are forced to carry pregnancies to term, there will be a disproportionate increase in deaths of Black women in childbirth, a study from Duke University finds.

More American women overall die of childbirth every year compared to any other developed nation, according to the White House. Black women are more than three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related complications as white women, data shared by the White House show.

A full abortion ban could further increase Black maternal deaths by 33%, compared to a 21% increase for the overall population, the Duke study found.

The Supreme Court ruling "marks the beginning of a new public health crisis for Black women," said Michelle Webb, chief communications officer of the Black Women's Health Imperative, a non-profit focused on improving the health of Black women.

US Representative Cori Bush, who spoke about getting an abortion at 18, said "the attack on reproductive rights and abortion care is a public health emergency, and without action, it will further endanger the lives of our most marginalised communities."

Long-term financial distress

Women who are forced to have an unwanted baby are more likely to be in poverty and experience financial distress for years afterward, with higher rates of evictions and bankruptcies, research including a 2020 paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research shows.

When a woman is not able to obtain an abortion, the psychological impact of such an action hampers productivity, it said. Women also face medical costs associated with prenatal care, birth, postpartum recovery in addition to costs associated with raising a child that typically exceed $9 000 a year, the research showed.

"Abortion rights are economic rights," said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute. "This decision means the loss of economic security, independence, and mobility for abortion seekers," she said, which will impact women of colour the most.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usconstitutionabortion
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 3915 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1983 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 3507 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.46
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,824.61
-0.2%
Silver
21.16
+0.1%
Palladium
1,872.98
-0.4%
Platinum
910.86
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
61,525
+2.5%
All Share
67,827
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,489
+1.6%
Industrial 25
80,203
+4.5%
Financial 15
15,428
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo