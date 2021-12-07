Rohingya sue Facebook for $150bn for fuelling Myanmar hate speech

Facebook is being sued for promoting disinformation in Myanmar against the marginalised Rohingya.

A leak earlier this year placed Facebook under scrutiny for allegedly fanning ethnic violence in some countries.

Facebook has yet to respond to the complaint filed against the company.

Rohingya refugees have sued the social media giant Facebook for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable Myanmar minority.

The complaint, lodged in a California court, said the algorithms that power the US-based company promote disinformation and extreme thought that translates into real-world violence.

"Facebook is like a robot programmed with a singular mission: to grow," the court document states.

The undeniable reality is that Facebook’s growth, fuelled by hate, division, and misinformation, has left hundreds of thousands of devastated Rohingya lives in its wake.

The mainly Muslim group faces widespread discrimination in Myanmar, where they are despised as interlopers despite having lived in the country for generations.

A military-backed campaign that the United Nations said amounted to genocide saw hundreds of thousands of Rohingya driven across the border into Bangladesh in 2017, where they have been living in sprawling refugee camps ever since.

Many others remain in Myanmar, where they are not permitted citizenship and are subject to communal violence, as well as official discrimination by the military that seized power in February.

The legal complaint argues that Facebook’s algorithms drive susceptible users to join ever-more extreme groups, a situation that is "open to exploitation by autocratic politicians and regimes."

'Not doing enough'

Facebook has previously promised to step up its efforts to fight hate speech in Myanmar, hiring dozens of people who speak the country's language.

But rights groups have long charged that the social media giant is not doing enough to prevent the spread of disinformation and misinformation online.

Critics say even when alerted to hate speech on its platform, the company fails to act.

They charge that the social media giant allows falsehoods to proliferate, affecting the lives of minorities and skewing elections in democracies such as the United States, where unfounded charges of fraud circulate and intensify among like-minded friends.

This year, a huge leak by a company insider sparked articles arguing Facebook, whose parent company is now called Meta, knew its sites could harm some of their billions of users – but executives chose growth over safety.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen told the US Congress in October that Facebook is "fanning ethnic violence" in some countries.

Under US law, Facebook is largely protected from liability over content posted by its users.

The Rohingya lawsuit, anticipating this defence, argues that where applicable, the law of Myanmar – which has no such protections – should prevail in the case.

Facebook has been under pressure in the United States and Europe to clamp down on false information, particularly over elections and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has forged partnerships with several media companies, including AFP news agency, intended to verify online posts and remove those that are untrue.

But despite the partnership, hate speech and misinformation continue to spread in the site at a regular pace.

