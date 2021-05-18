13m ago

add bookmark

Rudy Giuliani's son to run for New York governor

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andrew Giuliani, Republican candidate in the 2022 New York governor's race.
Andrew Giuliani, Republican candidate in the 2022 New York governor's race.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Imag
  • Andrew Guiliani announced that he would run for governor of New York.
  • He is the son of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani.
  • Giuliani's announcement comes with his father's activities in Ukraine under investigation by federal authorities.

The son of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday announced that he would run for governor of New York state, a Democratic stronghold.

"Together WE WILL bring New York back!" tweeted Andrew Giuliani, 35, who served for four years as a White House aide to Trump.

"I'm a politician out of the womb. It's in my DNA," he told the conservative-leaning New York Post tabloid, referring to his childhood as the son of a former New York City mayor.

"Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. It's Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden," he added, citing the famous 1971 heavyweight title prizefight, which Frazier won.

If Giuliani wins the Republican primary, he could face incumbent Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who's been in office since 2011.

The 63-year-old Cuomo's third term expires at the end of 2022.

Cuomo was initially hailed as a hero of the fight against coronavirus last year but he has been weakened by a series of scandals.

He was accused of sexually harassing several ex-staffers, of hiding the number of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes and of having aides work on his memoir about fighting the pandemic.

Cuomo received an advance of $3.1 million for the book in 2020 and was due to receive another $2 million by 2022.

Cuomo has dismissed calls to resign and he is being investigated by New York's attorney general.

Giuliani's announcement comes with his father's activities in Ukraine under investigation by federal authorities.

Manhattan prosecutors raided his New York home and offices in late April. He and his son denounced the operation as politically motivated.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
3% - 1421 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
14% - 5597 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
83% - 33894 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.01
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,866.34
-0.0%
Silver
28.13
-0.2%
Palladium
2,901.00
-0.0%
Platinum
1,219.00
-2.0%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,190
-0.0%
All Share
67,255
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,784
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,774
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,689
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo